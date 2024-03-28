HBO's Euphoria Season 3 has had a rollercoaster ride recently. From Sydney Sweeney‘s claim that it'd commence shooting in the next two months to another report it's been delayed indefinitely, it's hard to tell what's happening to the show.
And now, an anonymous cast member doesn't think it'll happen at all. In a report from The Daily Beast, the actor expressed their doubts over the third season.
“Since January of 2022, we have had a start date of March that turned into June, that turned into January,” they told the outlet. “And then they kept pushing every month from then on. It was two full years of HBO telling all the actors we were getting back soon, so we couldn't take some jobs.”
The actor continued expressing their frustration. The hiatus prevented them from taking advantage of their star power at the show's peak. “Before last week I couldn't take any TV jobs,” they said. “Since they have put it on hiatus, I can now take any job. But what sucks is that we all had more momentum right when the show came out but now it's been 2 years of waiting.”
Anoter reason Euphoria Season 3 could fall apart is the delay allows actors like Zendaya, Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi to re-negotiate new contracts upon their return. All of their profiles have risen thanks to the show, and it'll cost a lot to bring them back. Additionally, producer Kevin Turen passed away, and the unnamed actor seemed to indicate that he was a pivotal part of the show's success as someone who kept things “on track.”
Will Euphoria Season 3 happen?
HBO didn't comment further on the report. However, creator Sam Levinson's team told the outlet, “HBO has answered all those speculative questions and assured everyone of a third season as originally planned in 2025.”
While it all seems to be falling apart, the unnamed actor does seem excited to return to Euphoria if it happens.
“Because I'm an actor I will always be excited about any acting work so yes I am looking forward to returning,” they explained. “I just don't think it will happen.”
But time will tell if the actor is right. It would be a shame if HBO ultimately pulled the plug on the show. Sweeney indicated that the third season would be different than what has come before. The Wrap also reported that the storyline was going to expand into adulthood and be “less risky.”
What is Euphoria about?
Euphoria is a teen HBO series created by Sam Levinson. The series follows Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a teen drug addict who struggles to get sober and piece her life back together. Other young stars featured in the ensemble include Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer.
To date, there have been two seasons of Euphoria. In between the first two seasons, a two-part Christmas special was released. Since February 27, 2022, the Season 2 finale air date, the show has been practically radio silent.
We will see if Euphoria Season 3 happens. If not, it would be a huge blow to HBO's programming.