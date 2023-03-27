The UEFA Euro qualifiers are back in action with another round of matches this week as Ireland locks horns with France! Kickoff at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Ireland-France prediction and pick.

Ireland, who are playing their opener, failed to earn a spot in the 2020 tournament after posting a 3-5-1 record in qualifiers and losing to Slovakia in the playoff semifinals. They recently won in a friendly game against Latvia.

The Frenchmen began the competition in strong fashion as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over the Netherlands on Friday. This will be France’s second game after their incredible World Cup run that saw them finish as runners-up to Argentina.

Here are the Ireland-France soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Ireland-France Odds

Ireland: +750

France: -300

Draw: +400

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -104

How to Watch Ireland vs. France

TV: DAZN, Fox Sports 1

Stream: DirecTV Stream, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, fubo TV, Sling Blue, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Ireland Can Beat France

Ireland is ranked 48th in the latest FIFA Men’s rankings. Ireland is coming off a 3-2 victory against Latvia in a friendly on Wednesday. The Irishmen squandered a two-goal lead before winger Chiedozie Ogbene put them ahead for good in the 65th minute. Callum O’Dowda and Evan Ferguson scored their first goals for Ireland as well.

After appearing in two Euros in a row, the Republic of Ireland missed the 2020 Euros. They have also missed World Cups since 2002, so they will be hoping to get to the main stage of Euro 2024, but that will be a tough task. This is Ireland’s Group B opener, which sees them face off with Greece, Gibraltar, and the Netherlands.

Ireland ranked third in League B Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League, tallying a 2-1-3 record on the way to seven points. The Boys in Green knocked three goals in wins over Armenia and Scotland but also lost 1-0 scores in their travels to these countries. They were winless against Ukraine in this tourney.

Ireland can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Les Bleus on a few occasions in the past. Stephen Kenny’s men are going to build on their two-game winning streak. They won against Malta in a friendly last November with Callum Robinson on the scoreline.

The Irishmen will continue to rely on 25-year-old Nigerian-born Ogbene. He is the top scorer for Rotherham United in the EFL Championship this season as he has recorded seven goals and three assists in 31 matches. The 18-year-old Ferguson hopes to continue his hot streak as he blasted a pair of goals for Brighton & Hove Albion in their 5-0 triumph over Grimsby Town on March 19 in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Kenny’s men have scored in their last seven internationals and will expect to score more than the seven goals they managed in two of their last three qualifying campaigns. Ireland has lacked a regular goalscorer since Robbie Keane hung up his boots in 2016 and the early comparisons between Ferguson and the nation’s all-time leading scorer may have a little more substance to them if the 18-year-old can trouble a far-from-watertight French backline. A goal against a France defense who have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last ten games would be another step forward in Ireland’s development and would provide a positive on a night where their 13-year unbeaten streak in home Euro qualifiers is under serious threat.

When it comes to team news, Ireland’s captain Seamus Coleman is expected to overcome a thigh injury, while Gavin Bazunu, Josh Cullen, and Jason Knight are likely to be recalled to the starting line-up after being rested for the friendly win over Latvia.

Why France Can Beat Ireland

France is ranked third in the FIFA standings, behind Brazil and Argentina and ahead of Belgium and England. France won the 2018 World Cup, and the 2021 Nations League, and went to the 2022 World Cup Finals.

France has been in impressive form and was virtually unstoppable against the Netherlands last year. Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are in excellent form at the moment and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

The French have been stellar on the road in European Qualifiers of late, winning their last three such contests without allowing a goal. Les Bleus also have enjoyed plenty of success against Ireland across all competitions as they are unbeaten in seven straight meetings since dropping a 3-2 decision in a 1982 World Cup qualifying match. France will be looking to take control early in the match on Monday after building a 2-0 lead less than nine minutes into the triumph over the Netherlands.

Forward Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the second minute and defender Dayot Upamecano doubled the advantage in the eighth. New team captain Kylian Mbappe took over from there as he continued his offensive assault during international play with a brace. The 24-year-old forward led all players with eight goals during the 2022 World Cup after registering a hat trick against Argentina in the final. He replaced Hugo Lloris for the captainship, who declared his retirement for international football.

With a bit of luck and more concentration in the penalty shoot against Argentina in Qatar, France could have been a world champion twice in a row. While that did not happen, this team again proved that they are among the best in the world. When it comes to Euro 2024 Qualifiers, France is one of the favorites to win in this tournament.

Meanwhile, William Saliba and Wesley Fofana are not with the team through injuries. Didier Deschamps can rely on Mike Maignan on the goalposts with Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, and Ibrahima Konate slotted in the defense. Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Adrien Rabiot can keep taking the midfield with Mbappe, Griezmann, and Oliver Giroud in front.

Final Ireland-France Prediction & Pick

The Irish will need all their luck to take down Les Blues, but France has not lost their groove since last year. Back the Frenchmen to take down the Boys in Green on their home turf.

Final Ireland-France Prediction & Pick: France (-300), Over 2.5 goals(-118)