Poland clashes with Albania in the National Stadium at Warsaw, Poland! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Poland-Albania prediction and pick.

After losing their opening game in the section, the hosts need a quick response. The Polish were checked by the Czechs in the Eden Arena in a 3-1 blowout.

Albania will be looking to put behind their poor showing in last year’s UEFA Nations League, where they picked up just two points from four matches in League B.

Here are the Poland-Albania soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Poland-Albania Odds

Poland: -190

Albania: +550

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: +126

Under 2.5 Goals: -152

How to Watch Poland vs. Albania

TV: DAZN

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Poland Can Beat Albania

Poland ranks 22nd in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings. Poland reached third place in the 1974 and 1982 World CUp. Their latest World Cup journey saw them book their ticket to the Round of 16.

Newly appointed Fernando Santos was denied a winning start to his spell in charge of Poland as his side fell to a 3-1 loss against the Czech Republic in Friday’s Group E opener. The White-Reds have now lost three consecutive matches, a run which follows the 2-0 loss to Argentina in last November’s FIFA World Cup group-stage clash and a 3-1 demolition from 2018 World Cup winners France.

Poland now returns to home soil, where they claimed a 1-0 victory over Chile in their last outing on November 16 courtesy of Krzysztof Piatek’s late strike.

Biało-Czerwoni hopes to make good of their run this year after a bad record in the UEFA Nations League, where they placed third in League A Group 4 alongside Netherlands, Belgium, and Wales. Despite a tournament double against the Welish, the Polish endured massive defeats like the 6-1 travel to Brussels and a 2-0 defeat to the Dutch.

Santos’ men are expected to qualify from this group and winning games against the lesser nations in the group such as Albania is a must, especially at home. In fact, Poland has lost just once across 13 all-time head-to-heads, winning nine times during that run and keeping clean sheets in three of the last four such matches.

This generation of Poland has consistently been making it to the major competition, but they need to continue that spell in their upcoming duel with Albania.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Kamil Piatkowski are not with the team at all for this international window through injuries, while Matty Cash and Kacper Kozlowski left the team after getting injured in the meantime. There are still a lot of players to watch out for in Poland, such as captain Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski, Krzysztof Piatek, and Karol Linetty.

Why Albania Can Beat Poland

Albania ranks 66th in the FIFA rankings. The Red and Blacks had its best ranking of 38 in 2015 but they have slipped and retained their current ranking since 2019. Their best run in the UEFA European Championship was finishing third in Euro 2016, falling to France and Switzerland while getting ahead of Romania.

Having lost the last seven encounters between the sides, Sylvinho’s men will be aiming to get one over the host nation and kick off their campaign on a high. Fans and viewers can expect a little sloppiness from Sylvinho’s side, whose last outing came last November when they secured a 2-0 victory over Armenia to end their run of nine friendly outings without a win.

Albania failed to win their last five away matches in all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Hungary in October 2021. Although the visitors will foreseeably struggle to upset the odds in this particular clash, still possess a lot of talent in their disposal. The Shqiponjat will try to repeat their Euro 2016 feat in a group that seems a bit weaker than the rest, with the Czech Republic and Poland as the main candidates to make it out. Albania is also yet to face Moldova and the Faroe Islands in this tourney.

When it comes to team news, Albania is without injured Armando Broja. Ardian Ismajli had to ultimately pull out from the team with an injury as well. Albania will have to rely on the goalscoring power of Sokol Cikalleshi and Myrto Uzuni, as well as the veteran leadership of Amir Abrashi, Etrit Berisha, Elseid Hysaj, Frederic Veseli, and Ermir Lenjani.

Final Poland-Albania Prediction & Pick

Two eagle-crested teams will look to fly high in this tourney. Although Albania is seeing improvement in its current run of form, Poland will look to impress their faithful fans in Warsaw. Back the hosts to get this much-needed victory.

Final Poland-Albania Prediction & Pick: Poland (-190), Over 2.5 goals (+126)