Bayer Leverkusen battles with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League! It’s time to check our Europa League odds series, starring our Leverkusen-Union SG prediction and pick.

Since their loss to Mainz in February, Leverkusen has been shining in the succeeding games. Leverkusen is in a nine-game unbeaten run, which includes seven-straight victories in all competitions. They have beaten Monaco and Ferencvaros in this tourney.

Since Union SG’s loss to Royal Antwerp in the Beker Van Belgie, Union SG also made a remarkable run. Union SG is also on a seven-game unbeaten streak, but their latest game is a 1-1 draw with Gent in Belgium’s First Division A.

Here are the Leverkusen-Union SG soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Leverkusen-Union SG Odds

Bayer 04 Leverkusen: -190

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: +470

Draw: +330

Over 2.5 Goals: -140

Under 2.5 Goals: +116

How to Watch Leverkusen vs. Union SG

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Leverkusen Can Beat Union SG

Leverkusen is on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning eight times, including a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last month. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby, and Sardar Azmoun.

After five consecutive victories in the Bundesleague, Leverkusen again managed to get closer to the top of the table, that is, the positions that mark placement in European competitions. Such a series of good results is also a great encouragement for the upcoming, very important period for Aspirins. Leverkusen is currently in sixth-placed in the German league, notching a 13-4-10 record, garnering 43 goals with 51 goals. On home soil, they have a 7-2-5 record.

The hosts secured their place in the last eight with a comfortable 4-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Round of 16 last month. Moreover, they have won their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just thrice. However, Leverkusen hopes to break their curse as they are winless in three games against Belgian teams.

Manager Xabi Alonso has a talented young squad at his disposal, with the likes of Amine Adli and Moussa Diaby in good form and will be key. Diaby has nine goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, while Jeremie Frimpong has 14 goal involvements.

However, Charles Aranguiz, Andrey Lunev, Patrik Schick, Nadiem Amiri, and Kerem Demirbay are all out injured for Bayer Leverkusen this week, while Piero Hincapie and Adam Hlozek are considered doubtful.

Why Union SG Can Beat Leverkusen

Royale Union SG is one of the teams that appeared on the football map in the last few years. Due to Genk’s bad series in the Jupiler League, they came close to them by only two points, so the fight for the title in that competition will be very exciting. This is perhaps already one of the best seasons in the history of the club that has not been the Champion of Belgium for almost 100 years. The last time was in 1935. The second-strongest European competition will certainly be a very big challenge for them.

Saint-Gilloise has been impressive in their debut Europa League season and has the third-best attacking record with 17 goals in eight games. They reached this stage of the competition by beating Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the same round. USG has also gone unbeaten in seven games and is coming off a 1-1 Belgian Pro League draw against Gent on Sunday.

Saint-Gilloise has lost just once in eight Europa League games this term. The visitors are unbeaten in away games in the competition, winning thrice. They have scored eight goals and conceded four times. USG also boasts a 9-4-3 record on their travels in the Belgium Pro League, scoring 33 goals away from home. USG is also in good form to get the domestic trophy in Belgium, garnering 69 points from their 21-6-5 record as well as scoring 64 goals. The Belgians remain in the running to successfully defend their domestic crown.

The Union will take a strong squad to Germany this week having reported no fresh injuries or suspensions. Union knocked out Union Berlin in the last round of the UEL. USG gaffer Karel Geraerts will be seeking the services of Victor Okoh Boniface, Teddy Teuma, and Yorbe Vertessen, who have combined for 11 goals in the Europa League. Simon Adingra also provides another attacking option, as he has 15 goal involvements in Belgium’s Pro League.

Final Leverkusen-Union SG Prediction & Pick

A high-scoring ball game is expected on the pitch once again. However, Leverkusen is still expected to defend its solid performance in the Bay Arena.

Final Leverkusen-Union SG Prediction & Pick: Bayer Leverkusen (-190), Over 2.5 goals (-140)