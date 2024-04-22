TikTok star and creator of Club Rat, Eva Evans, has tragically passed away at 29.
TMZ reports that her sister, Lila, announced the devastating news on Instagram on April 21.
Eva Evans' sister Lila posted about her death
In the post, she wrote, “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”
She added, “After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be. we will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.”
Finally, she noted, “I wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don't. i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her. all my love, lila.”
Followers comment on her death
Comments about her death range from grief to disbelief.
“I will miss you so much I love you so much,” wrote one person.
“eva please rest in perfect peace beautiful angel,” another person remarked.
“I'm in shock right now, Eva you were an icon. RIP you will be missed so dearly,” someone else noted.
Meanwhile, stars are posting tributes. Actress Lo Bosworth wrote, “Rest in peace, angel Eva,” on her sister's post.
Actress Julia Fox posted on Instagram Story, “I can't believe this. RIP @ITSEVAEVANS I'm going to miss you so much. Thank you for sharing so much of your light with us.”
She is survived by her sisters, Zoe and Sofi. Her father, artist Matt Baumgardner, died in 2018 at age 63.
Club Rat, which Eva co-wrote and directed, debuted in 2023. It streamed on Prime Video. It's about “a self-absorbed influencer” attempted “to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.”
It was released in 2023 and had five episodes.
E! News says that Eva chronicled a real-life breakup and shared many personal stories on social media, which undoubtedly influenced the series. In March, she noted that the relationship had come to an end. In the clip, she's putting on sunscreen that looks like Whipcream, and she talks about how the relationship was supposed to be much deeper than it actually was.
Whelp there goes fing nothing huh
In her final post just several days ago, she commented on Jojo Siwa's new look that has many people scratching their heads.
@JoJo Siwa PLS YOU WOULD BE UNSTOPPABLE IF YOU TEAMED UP W BRIANA @Briana andalore (sry if i pronounced you last name wrong lol) // OR JUST LIKE A GOOD STYLIST WHO PUTS YOU IN CLOTHES NOT LIKE DANCE COSTUMES PLSSSS #jojosiwa
No cause of death has yet been released.
RIP Eva Evans. She will be missed by her family, friends, and followers.