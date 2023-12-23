Following their Celebration Bowl victory, Florida A&M has been getting big wins on the recruiting trail. We give a brief rundown of their national signing day commitments.

Florida A&M just won the 2023 Celebration Bowl and they're already putting themselves in a position to defend their title as the Black College Football National Champions. The Rattlers have garnered significant recruiting wins this off-season, getting a few talented FBS-to-FCS transfers that can prove to be productive as they look to continue domination in the SWAC as well as possibly score some big out-of-conference victories.

Here is a rundown of the big-time commitments that Florida A&M has landed thus far this offseason.

Demorie Tate, DB

Tate was highly regarded as one of the top recruits in the 2020 class, earning a five-star cornerback status. He ranked fifth nationally at his position, according to 247Sports Composite, and was the eighth overall prospect in Florida. Rivals also ranked him as the sixth cornerback, twelfth overall in Florida, and seventy-fifth nationally.

ESPN placed him at eighty-third in their rankings of the top 300 prospects. Tate showcased his skills as a 2020 Under Armour All-American and competed in the 2019 Opening Finals. He also excelled in basketball and track, achieving a personal-best time of 10.91 seconds in the 100 meters during his junior year. Ultimately, Tate chose Florida State over multiple offers, including Miami, Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn.

Rodney Hill, RB

Rodney Hill recently made the decision to transfer from Florida State to FAMU, adding to the list of Florida State-to-FAMU transfers. As part of Florida State's 2022 recruiting class, Hill was recognized as a three-star recruit and ranked 506th overall in the country for the class of 2022, per a ranking released by On3.

This season, Hill contributed 190 rushing yards and one touchdown, placing him third among the Seminoles team. Prior to joining Florida State, Hill attended Bulloch Academy in Statesboro, Georgia. During his senior year of high school, he showcased his skills by averaging an impressive 9.1 yards per carry, totaling 344 yards and three touchdowns.

In his final two seasons of high school football, Hill accumulated 1,242 all-purpose yards, averaging 138 yards per game.

Sage Ennis, TE

Sage Ennis made waves as one of the first big recruits to join the Rattlers, capturing attention after Florida A&M's Celebration Bowl victory. Ennis, who previously attended Clemson, is now returning to his home state to play for his former high school coach and current Albany State coach Quinn Gray.

During his three-year tenure with Clemson, Ennis proved his worth as a player, making six career catches for 77 yards in 449 offensive snaps across 41 games, including two starts. With the Rattlers losing key pieces of their offense next season, including fifth-year TE Kamari Young, Ennis will be a valuable addition.

Jaylen Neal, ATH

The Rattlers Jaylen Neal, a talented athlete from Buford High School. Standing at 6-foot and weighing 180 pounds, Neal excelled on both offense and defense for the Buford Wolves, who went 11-2 this season.

He played a crucial role in helping the team secure the 2021 Class 6A State Championship. Despite receiving offers from various schools such as Colorado, Duke, Kansas, UCF, Missouri, and Wake Forest, Neal ultimately made the decision to join FAMU.

Daveon Walker, WR

Daveon Walker joins the Rattlers as a former Vanderbilt wide receiver. He didn't see much playing time at Vanderbilt, only playing one game in his two seasons with the team.

He played at Warner Robins High School under head coach Marquis Westbrook. Walker was a three-star prospect, ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as a Top 100 WR in the nation.

Throughout his high school career, he showcased his skills with impressive stats, accumulating 124 catches for 2,128 yards and 21 touchdowns. In his senior campaign in 2021, Walker had a standout performance, recording 60 receptions for 1,154 yards and 13 touchdowns, contributing to Warner Robins' 13-1 record and state championship victory.

Notably, he also made 49 catches as a junior, including seven touchdowns, as his team went 12-2 and won the state title. Walker's versatility is evident as he also played as a defensive back. Remarkably, he played in the state championship game in all four seasons of his high school career.

Daniel Richardson, QB

The Rattlers made a significant addition to their roster after Jeremy Moussa's departure. They acquired former Florida Atlantic quarterback Daniel Richardson, who threw for 2,001 yards and 13 touchdowns at FAU. Richardson's outstanding performances against Illinois, Tulane, USF, Charlotte, and Tulsa showcased his talent as a dual-threat quarterback.

He was also named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week for his victory against USF. In the game, he led the Owls to a 56-14 win by completing 31 of 38 pass attempts for a total of 382 yards. This marked his first 300+ yard game at FAU, and he also added a 22-yard carry.

Jeremy Fishkin, OL

The Rattlers get some help on the offensive line with the signing of Jeremy Fishkin, an OL from Stoneman Douglas High School. Fishkin is a 6'5″, 290-pound offensive lineman who also had offers from Florida International University, North Alabama and McNeese State.

Per quotes obtained by Matt Rothman of Parkland Talks, Fishkin is fired up to join the Florida A&M squad.

“When I signed my NLI papers, it was as if a weight lifted off of my shoulders and was replaced with the responsibility of fulfilling the investment that FAMU is putting into me by granting me a scholarship to play football.

Montra Edwards, DL

Montra Edwards joins the Rattlers out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. In 21 games played, he amassed 41 tackles and four sacks for a Wolves team that went 5-4 in 2022 and 10-2 in 2023. Edwards also has FBS experience, playing for Missouri and Southern Mississippi.

A'Ceon “Ace” Cobb, WR

Also joining the Rattlers to bolster their wide receiver room in A'Cleon “Ace” Cobb. He previously played for Florida Atlantic, committing to the team in May 2022. He didn't see playing time for the Owls however and entered the transfer portal.

Cobb had a standout high school senior season, catching 25 passes for 715 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jaylen Smith, WR

Jaylen Smith joins his teammate Montra Edwards out of Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He played two seasons for the Wolves, totaling 833 yards and 14 touchdowns on 56 receptions.