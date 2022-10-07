Aaron Rodgers hilariously trolls ‘grumpy’ Matt LaFleur ahead of Packers game vs. Giants

Aaron Rodgers couldn’t resist having a little fun at the expense of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur, who asked reporters if he “was coming across as cranky”, hasn’t exactly welcomed the trip to London with open arms, even expressing confusion about the time difference across the pond on Friday.

Well, Aaron Rodgers was asked if LaFleur was going to “turn him loose” and let him “air it out” against the New York Giants. The Packers star delivered a comical response, hilariously trolling his ‘grumpy’ head coach, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Hell yeah, of course,” Rodgers said. “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now. When he gets a little bit of rest and will be in a better mood, we’ll talk about airing it out a little bit more.”

Hilarious. Aaron Rodgers said that Matt LaFleur is “kind of in a grumpy mood right now.” However, the Packers star quarterback made sure to let reporters know that he would begin discussing a more pass-heavy offense with LaFleur when the coach was able to catch some rest and is “in a better mood.”

Clearly, Rodgers and LaFleur are at polar opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to this trip to London, and it is comical. Rodgers told the media he wished that the Packers went to London earlier so he could “experience a little bit of that culture” and maybe even “go to a pub.”

One can bet that if the Packers did travel early, that Rodgers would be out seeing the sights and LaFleur would be back at his hotel snoozing. But in all seriousness, the matchup with the Giants, who rank eighth against the pass this year but just 28th against the run, might not be the best spot to get the Green Bay pass offense going.

Just don’t tell that to Aaron Rodgers. And don’t make Matt LaFleur go see any of the sights in London.