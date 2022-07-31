There are few more popular power couples in all of sports than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and his loving wife Ayesha Curry. These two have been together for quite some time now, and it appears that their union is as strong as ever. In fact, the pair just celebrated their 11th year as husband and wife.

That’s now over a decade since these two were wed. Steph asked Ayesha out on their first date in 2008, which means that in total, the couple has been together for 14 years now.

Ayesha took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to her husband on their special day:

“11!!!! Today we celebrated 11 years married! It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything. Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !” Ayesha wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry)

Steph Curry and Ayesha share three kids together. Riley is now 10. Their second daughter, Ryan, is seven. They also have a son, Canon, who just recently turned four. Could a fourth child be underway?

Stephen Curry without a doubt has a beautiful family and you to commend the man for making sure that they’re well taken care of. Ayesha deserves a ton of credit as well for keeping the Curry household in order.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple for reaching the 11-year milestone. May they celebrate many more anniversaries to come.