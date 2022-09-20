Everything Announced in the Genshin Impact 3.1 Livestream

In case you missed the Genshin Impact 3.1 Special Event Livestream, here’s a summary of everything that was revealed, including new characters, weapons, and even a large-scale event.

The teaser featured a lot of characters, both new and old. The characters that caught the eye of the fans were the appearance of Il Dottore, Scaramouche, and the new character Mika.

Genshin Impact 3.1 New 5* Characters and Banners

Cyno

One of the highlights of this stream was the official preview of Cyno, a character that was revealed two years ago. He is a 5-star Electro character, and he wields a Polearm. The “Judicator of Secrets” is meant to be a main damage source in the party, playing around the Elemental Mastery that he gains from his Elemental Burst, as well as the Electro Infusion that it gives.

Cyno will be featured in a character banner in the first phase of Version 3.1, alongside the new 4-star character Candace. A Venti banner re-run will occur at the same time.

Nilou

We already got to meet Nilou in the middle of Version 3.1’s Archon Quest, and this update she will finally become playable. Her gameplay centers around Bloom, the Elemental Reaction Between Dendro and Hydro.

Two of her passive talents make full use of Bloom. One of her passive talents buffs the entire party’s Elemental Mastery if the party is exclusively composed of Dendro and Hydro characters. This talent also turns the regular Dendro Cores from the Bloom reaction into Bountiful cores, which burst quicker and affect a larger area. She has another passive talent that causes these Bountiful Cores to scale off of Nilou’s Max HP, up to a maximum of 300% damage.

Nilou’s banner will run during the second phase and will have the Albedo re-run banner run alongside it.

New Sumeru Region

An expansion to the already huge Sumeru also comes with this update. The new area is a massive desert. The lay of the land is that there are three Statues of the Seven, a ton of Teleport Waypoints, and three one-time Domains.

This new desert area is located to the south-west of the Apam Woods. It will be home to the new Sumeru Regional Specialties: Scarab and Redcrest, as well as a host of new mobs and two new bosses.

However, this isn’t the last time Sumeru will be expanded – dataminers have reported that over 30% of Sumeru will still be left unreleased after this.

Genshin Impact 3.1 New Enemies

There are two new field bosses, the Aeonblight Drake and Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix, an all-new mob class, and new Eremites coming to this update. They can all be found in the aforementioned Desert area. More details about each can be found here.

Aeonblight Drake

“Perpetual Motion GL-Faf” Aeonblight Drake is a field boss.

The Aeonblight Drake drops the Shivada Jade and Varunada Lazurite (Cryo and Hydro, respectively) Character Ascension Items, as well as the Character Ascension Item “Perpetual Caliber,” which Nilou needs.

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

The name is a mouthful, but this field boss is also known by another name: “Tomb Guard of the Desert King” Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix.

The Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix drops the Agnidus Agate and Vayuda Turquoise (Pyro and Anemo) Character Ascension Material, as well as the “Light Guiding Tetrahedron” that is necessary to ascend Candace.

Genshin Impact 3.1 Quests

Of course, with new 5-star characters come a dedicated Story Quest for each. Cyno’s “Lupus Aureus Chapter: Act I” and Nilou’s “Lotos Somno Chapter: Act I” will both be available in this Version to give us an opportunity to learn more about each of these characters.

We also get the continuation of the Sumeru Archon Quest. Act III “Dreams, Emptiness, Deception” and Act IV “King Deshret and the Three Magi” will both be added this update.

Genshin Tunes

Genshin is also known for its soundtrack, and it once again had the chance to stand in the spotlight with amazing performances of the Sumeru pieces.

Genshin Impact Anime

Genshin Impact has partnered with Japanese animation studio Ufotable in a “long-term project” for a Genshin Impact animated series. Ufotable is known for the production of many notable anime, such as Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Second Anniversary Celebration

A lot of things were also announced in commemoration of the game’s second anniversary. First, the daily log-in event that awards 10 Intertwined Fate returns. An additional 1600 Primogems will be received by players through the in-game mail, along with two new gadgets. The first of these gadgets is a companion from Cloud Retainer herself, and the second one is a Party Popper.

We also got a couple of shorts to celebrate the occasion.

