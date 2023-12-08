Ewan and Clara McGregor star as father and daughter in new indie film Bleeding Love, which premiered at SXSW earlier this year.

Ewan McGregor's indie drama Bleeding Love (formerly You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder) with daughter Clara is set to be released on Feb. 16, 2024, Deadline exclusively reported.

The movie had a world premiere at SXSW in March this year. The film is the feature directorial debut of Emma Westenberg written by Ruby Caster. The original story was written by Clara McGregor, Vera Bulder and caster.

Bleeding Love follows the story of a young woman (Clara) who goes on an road trip with her father. On the way to Santa Fe, New Mexico, the estranged father and daughter end up confronting their past issues that contributed to their fraught relationship. They encounter a host of eccentric characters on their journey.

Ewan is no stranger to eccentric characters after having played Obi-Wan Kenobi in several Star Wars iterations. Neither is Clara since she does have a lightsaber-carrying father.

Vertical Entertainment acquired the rights to the movie. Partner Peter Jarowey focused on the “lightning in a bottle” onscreen chemistry of McGregors.

“The film explores many complicated, emotional issues – family clashes, love, loss, addiction – and how individuals react to their circumstances,” he said.

“But it also illuminates how these two flawed characters can rise above the turmoil, heal, and reconnect. Emma has done a fantastic job capturing the highs and lows and delivers a wonderful, poignant film audiences are sure to embrace,” Jarowey continued.

“I am excited to be working with Vertical on the release of this film. It was incredible to work with real life father-daughter duo Clara and Ewan McGregor on a story so personal to everyone involved,” Westenberg stated.

“Their acting talents and real-life bonds combined to make them burst off the screen. I am grateful for the support of all the producers and crew on the project,” she continued.

Bleeding Love will have a day-and-date (available in theaters and on streaming platforms simultaneously) release of Feb. 16, 2024.