By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hit with some harrowing news after it was confirmed that former offensive guard Uche Nwaneri has passed away. The former Purdue standout was reportedly found unresponsive in the home of his wife in Georgia, Atlanta on Friday. He was just 38.

According to a report by Ron Wilkins of the Lafayette Journal & Courier, it was Nwaneri’s wife who called 911 at around 1 a.m. on Friday after finding him unresponsive in the bedroom of her Lafayette home. He reportedly collapsed, and the preliminary results from the coroner indicate that his cause of death was a heart attack. An autopsy was performed on Monday wherein there were reportedly no signs of foul play found. Nwaneri’s family is still awaiting the results of a toxicology report.

The Jaguars selected Uche Nwaneri in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played seven seasons with the Jags before being released by the team in 2014. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys the following season but was not able to see any game action for the squad. He was also released by the Cowboys after just two months after failing to make the final roster cuts. Upon his retirement, Nwaneri started his own YouTube channel called The Observant Lineman.

Nwaneri is of Nigerian descent, with his parents migrating to the United States in 1973. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during these trying times. May his soul rest in peace.