By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

With Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans were forced to make a QB decision for their pivotal upcoming clash vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Josh Dobbs earned the start over Malik Willis, per Ian Rapoport. Dobbs will look to lead Tennessee to a victory over the Jaguars in the AFC South title game.

The Titans enter Week 18 in the midst of a dreadful 6-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Jacksonville has won 4 consecutive games heading into this contest. The Jaguars are now 8-8 on the season while the Titans are 7-9. But Tennessee can win the lackluster AFC South with a victory against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Josh Dobbs surprisingly started Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys as well. Tennessee seemingly believes he provides the team with the best opportunity to win. Dobbs ultimately went 20-39 through the air with 1 touchdown and 1 interception against Dallas.

Prior to making the official Week 18 decision, Vrabel commented on the Josh Dobbs-Malik Willis QB competition.

“Really, it was a great opportunity to evaluate [Dobbs]. You know, we’ll make a decision going forward. I thought he did some great things, I thought he’d certainly like to have a couple throws back, but we’ll kind of see where things are in a couple days,” Vrabel said, via Jaguars Wire.

The Titans’ season started off strong before their recent losing streak. However, they can still salvage the year by earning a win on Saturday and clinching a postseason spot. It will be interesting to see how Josh Dobbs fares in this crucial game.