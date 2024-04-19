Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster didn't hold back in his assessment of the Red Devils' recent performance, particularly singling out Casemiro for his role in the disappointing 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Foster, speaking on his YouTube channel, The Cycling GK, didn't mince words, stating: “The second goal, Casemiro, he’s a holding midfielder. He should be that engine, that rat in the midfield, the disruptor – somebody that breaks up all the attacks, gets in people’s faces.”
Foster's frustration stemmed from Casemiro's perceived lapse in defensive duties, allowing Justin Kluivert to score Bournemouth's second goal unchecked. The draw and Aston Villa's commanding lead in the Premier League standings have effectively dashed Manchester United's hopes of securing a top-four finish this season. Currently languishing in seventh place, level on points with Newcastle, the Red Devils face an uphill battle to salvage their European aspirations.
Casemiro's underwhelming performances have been emblematic of Manchester United's broader struggles this season, with the Brazilian midfielder failing to meet the expectations following his €70.7 million move in 2022. Amid speculation surrounding potential summer departures under the stewardship of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Casemiro's future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance. Despite the mounting pressure, Casemiro will likely play a pivotal role in United's remaining fixtures as they strive to salvage their season amid injury woes.
With their European ambitions hanging by a thread, Manchester United must rally together and rediscover their winning form if they hope to salvage something from a disappointing campaign. As the season draws to a close, all eyes will be on Casemiro and his teammates as they look to finish the season on a high note and lay the groundwork for a brighter future under new leadership.