Are the Philadelphia Eagles about to trade for Derrick Henry? Former NFL player and host of “American Ninja Warrior” Akbar Gbajabiamila suggested as much on Twitter early Saturday morning and has Eagles fans buzzing.

Gbajabiamila’s tweet has elicited a number of reactions. Eagles fans are trying to figure out if there’s any credence to the idea that Derrick Henry will be traded to Philadelphia. On one hand, Gbajabiamila is not known as a news-breaker. However, Gbajabiamila and Henry are represented by the same agency, so it’s possible that he received word about a possible deal between the Eagles and Tennessee Titans.

Eagles fans appear to be cautiously optimistic about potentially acquiring Henry. A Derrick Henry trade would make Philadelphia’s offense even more dynamic. The Eagles came up just short in Super Bowl 57. With Henry, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts on the same roster, Philadelphia’s offense could look borderline unstoppable at times in the 2023 NFL season.

There were rumors during the NFL Scouting Combine that the Titans explored the idea of moving Henry. Titans General Manager Ran Carthon shot down those reports, claiming that Tennessee was looking to move its star running back.

Henry is coming off another prolific season. The Titans’ star finished second in the NFL with 1,538 rushing yards for the 2022 season. Henry finished ninth in the NFL MVP voting and led the league in rushing attempts for the third time in four years.

Miles Sanders left the Eagles for the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Amid losing their top running back in free agency, the Eagles signed Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles ranked third in scoring offense and total offense last season. It was Philadelphia’s defense that cost the team a championship in its 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.