In 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles proved to have one of the best rosters in the NFL. On both sides of the ball, they are litered with elite talent.

Now heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, Philadelphia could add gamechangers on both sides of the ball. With their two first round selections, they could look to immediate starters. With a draft class such as this, there will also be elite talent in the second round.

With needs at running back and defensive tackle, the Eagles could use the 62nd pick to adddress one of these positions.

Here are three players the Eagles could target with the 62nd pick.

3. Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle Baylor

The Eagles have already assembled arguably the most dominante defense in the NFL. But with several players getting older, they could use the draft to replenush the defensive front. In a draft class full of talent along the defensive front, the Eagles could have options at pick 62. Baylor’s Siaki Ika could be a player on their radar.

Over four collegiate seasons, with two spent at LSU, and two spent at Baylor, Ika developed into an elite talent on the interior. While taking the field 37 total games, he recorded 36 solo tackles, 70 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Coming in at 6’3″ and 335 pounds, Ika has the size to be a force at the next level. Along with his size, he has speed that makes him diffivult to slow down.

The Eagles have already invested heavily within the interior of the defensive line with last years addition of Jordan Davis. In his rookie season, Davis proved that he could be elite. Placing Ika alongside Davis could give the Eagles an elite one-two punch on the inside. It would also give them two young players that can become the foundation for the future of the group.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back Alabama

With the departure of longtime starting running back Miles Sanders, the Eagles now find themselves on the search for a new star within the backfield. The team has already been linked to Texas running back Bijan Robinson, but if they choose to wait until day two, they could still have solid options. This includes Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech. Over this stretch, he looked to be a domiant option out of the backfield. Through 19 games, he rushed for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns. Through the air, he was also a key contrubtor, hauling in 768 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

After spendng two seasons at Georgia Tech, Gibbs made the move to Alabama for 2022. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, he played a key role within the offense. On the ground, he rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Gibbs was also a contributor through the air, recordin 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This Eagles offense found success in 2022 with their balenced attack. Through the air, few teams could stop the wide receiving duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. On the ground, Sanders played the best football of his career while running behind an elite offensive line. At the front, star quarterback Jalen Hurts was the driving force. With his ability to make the big throws, while also using his legs to create, the offense went as far as he took them.

Adding Gibbs to the core that has already been established could lead to another big showing in 2023. With his ability to create through the air, while also making plays on the ground, he could be yet another option within the already loaded group.

1. Tuli Tuipulotu, Defensive Lineman, USC

As noted, the Eagles have a defensive front full of veteran talent. But through free agency, several players moved on, including a star in Javon Hargrave. With the loss of Hargrave, Philadelphia could now look to add another versatile option to the front. USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu has the exeperince to do just that.

During his three seasons at USC, Tuipulotu developed into star. Over his first two years, he stuffed the stat sheet. Wile taking the field in 17 games, he recorded 36 solo tackles, 70 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two swatted passes, and two forced funbles.

While Tuipulotu was strong over his first two seasons, he took his game to new heights in 2022. Over 14 games, he often times looked like the best pass rusher in the nation. In total, he recorded 31 solo tackles, 46 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three swatted passes, and two forced fumbles.

Throghout his time at USC, Tuipulotu moved around the defeinsve front. In each place, he still managed to find success. Adding him to this Eagles pass rush would give the group a young playmaker with elite upside. Given that he can adjust him game to the NFL, he coud find himself in the backfield often.