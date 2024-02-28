Who would've thought that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes would be a dream come true for William H. Macy?
The Fargo actor recently talked to ClutchPoints at the junket for his new Prime Video film, Ricky Stanicky. He also discussed the upcoming Planet of the Apes film, which was similarly shot in Australia like his Prime Video film.
What stood out when talking to Macy was how the script goes a long way in securing his interest in a project. For Ricky Stanicky, he “loved” the script and found himself “moved” by the end of it.
“Sublime to the ridiculous”
For the new Planet of the Apes film, he found it “sublime to the ridiculous.” It was more than enough to get him to sign up for it.
“Well, it was the sublime to the ridiculous,” Macy revealed. “They [the shoots of Ricky Stanicky and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes] were weeks apart — a survivalist film and then an air d**ker in one month.
“What more could a boy want?” he concluded with a smile.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the first installment since 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes and the first since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. The new film includes the likes of Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand.
William H. Macy is known for his roles in Fargo, Boogie Nights, and Shameless. In the new Planet of the Apes film, he plays a human, which he revealed to ClutchPoints during the interview.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released on May 10.