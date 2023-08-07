YouTubers Michael and Danny Philippou (RackaRacka) recently made their feature-length directorial debut with Talk to Me. The film has been a hit for A24,

But they got their start doing WWE recreations of famous spots. Speaking to the duo, it appears that Michael was the one taking the bumps, but the two both grew up watching WWE. However, they now follow the independent circuits — the ones that feature deathmatches (a match type they kept mentioning during our interview).

“We're more following these deathmatch circuits,” Danny said. “I do keep up to date with a lot of [WWE] — we really love Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.”

Rhea Ripley is currently the WWE Women's World Champion — she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania to become champ — and one of the company's biggest stars. She is currently a member of the Judgement Day stable, which includes Finn Bálor, Damien Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

She is also from Adelaide — the homeland of the Philippou brothers.

“She just posted about the film last night. Which is really cool,” Danny said to his brother (she did post about the film on her story which is now far gone).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Michael replied, “Oh, really? That's amazing,” before telling me about the time that they met her. “We met her right before she went to the WWE, I'm pretty sure… yeah, because she was like friends with Dane, [turns to me] a guy that we did some wrestling with,” Michael recalled.

They would go on to praise Dominik Mysterio for his work with Seth Rollins early in his career. “I just like that Dominik Mysterio, he did this whole thing with the kendo sticks and it seemed to revert back to [the] WWF era — it was so hardcore, I loved it. Yeah, I'm into that,” Danny said before crowning the young Mysterio his “favorite” wrestler.

Michael followed that up by mentioning a high-flying spot that he did: “There was also one where he did this massive dive onto the announcers' table from inside the ring — it was crazy. There was no safety about it, he just dove head first!”

Michael and Danny Philippou's Talk to Me has been a hit for A24. It has grossed over $22 million domestically and is beginning its international rollout. Even if they are moving further away from their WWE roots, it's nice to hear that they are paying some attention to it and acknowledging Rhea Ripley.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.