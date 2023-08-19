Will Apple TV take over ESPN in the future?

According to Wall Street analyst, Daniel Ives, it's a real possibility. As Apple TV looks to up its game in the streaming market, they know acquiring live sports will be key to increasing subscribers. After recently getting rights to Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball, Ives suggests it's only time they look for something bigger — ESPN.

Ives says a partnership with ESPN is exactly the kind of deal the two platforms need as by securing ESPN, Apple TV would, “gain valuable sports content, major TV rights across each of the major professional and college sports packages, and change the cross-sell opportunities and attractiveness of Apple TV looking ahead while putting Apple on the sports map, globally speaking,” via Dade Hayes of Deadline.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, there is nothing close to set in stone yet. Though Ives suggests this could be a beneficial move for both sides, Apple TV will likely have to pay a whopping $50 billion for ESPN. Even with notable struggles between Disney and their brands, Disney has not given a firm indication that it would be willing or is planning to completely sell ESPN and Apple TV would still have to be willing to take on an enormous price.

Still, it could very well be a possibility in the future if Disney decides to part ways with the sports network. With many layoffs hitting both Disney and ESPN, including to prominent sports hosts Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, etc., ESPN may fare better with a new direction.