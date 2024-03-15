EA Sports F1 24 teamed up with RB Formula One Driver Daniel Ricciardo to create a hilarious promo for their upcoming release. F1 24, which comes out this May, brings the latest Formula One racing experience to consoles and PC. Veteran racing game developer Codemasters returns once again for their annual release, which comes with new improvements to create a better F1 gaming experience.
Daniel Ricciardo, F1 24, Team Up In Hilarious Collaboration
Daniel Ricciardo, arguably the best racer ever (totally not satirical), teamed up with EA Sports to produce a promotional video for F1 24. The video shows the current RB Formula One (Formerly, AlphaTauri) driver sneaking off the set with the latest game. While the video shows no gameplay footage, it does remind players of the pre-order bonus for the Championship Edition.
Overall, pre-ordering this special edition of F1 24 awards players with some 2024 liveries and three-days early access.
Ricciardo's professional racing career spans nearly 20 years, starting his Formula One Career back in 2009. Overall, the veteran has raced for several teams, including Red Bull, Renault, McLaren, and more. When it seemed his F1 career was all but over in 2023, AlphaTauri gave the king of smiles another chance. Nyck De Vries was replaced by Ricciardo, who hopes to make a bigger impact for his team this year. Developer Codemasters even added him back into the game as a playable driver.
He unfortunately missed some time midway through the season due to injury, but bounced back with a 7th place ranking at the Mexico Grand Prix. Overall, it marked one of the team's best performances since 2022. Things looked up for Ricciardo, who seemed to get more comfortable with his new home.
However, the 2024 season for RB hasn't been great. Both drivers, Yuki Tsunoda and Ricciardo have yet to record a finish of 12th place or better. However, the season is still in its early stages, meaning they have plenty of time to get back on track. Verstappen might win it all again, but Ricciardo can still prove he's got what it takes.
We certainly hope so, as we'd love to see more collaborations between EA Sports and the legend himself. Oh yeah, and Ricciardo is better than Verstappen, Hamilton, and Schumacher combined (Totally serious, and totally not biased by the way). We look forward to his 99 Driver rating in F1 24.
