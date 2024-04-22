F1 24 is set bring some new improvements to gameplay in terms of both the physics and handling. Between an all-new suspension system, improved tyre model, aerodynamics, and more, there's a lot of new details that make a big change to the feel and gameplay of the latest F1 game. So, how does F1 24 make you “at one” with the car? Let's find out as we dive deeper into the details.
How Does F1 24's Gameplay Improve The Physics & Handling?
F1 24's gameplay is making several improvements to its physics and handling, such as:
- Suspension Kinematics
- Improved Tyre Model
- Improved Aerodynamics
- Upgraded Power Units
Firstly, the new Suspension kinematic added to the game more accurately represent modern F1 and F2 cars. Furthermore, it allows for several improvements across multiple areas, like:
- Enhanced weight transfer
- Dynamic camber gain, toe change, and other geometric effects
- Accurate steering
- Revised spring and damper forces
- Wider range of player tuning options
F1 24 Improves Tyre Model Realism
Additionally, the improved tyre models improves the realism as well. Overall, Codemasters added a brand new temperature model, with more variation in both carcass and surface temperatures. All sorts of factors can affect your driving like both ambient and track conditions in addition to the way you drive.
Additionally, air conditions now play a larger role in tyre quality over the course of the race. While clean air means you can take more risks with your tyres, dirty air might lead to more damage and wear/tear.
Furthermore, the way tyres interact with track surfaces also received several improvements. For example, even when a track is drying off from a rain shower, you can still drive on the wet parts to cool your wets or intermediates. Additionally, this creates more realistic transitions between the different surface types, and creating more variables to make races less predictable.
Authentic Aerodynamics in F1 24
The Aerodynamics also greatly improve the new Dynamic Handling in F1 24. By using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), there's more detail to the aerodynamics of the car. This allows for more accurate feeling in all sorts of situations. From riding the slipstream, or reduction in grip due to dirty air, the aerodynamics of F1 24 are the most advance the series has seen yet.
Additionally, the Drag Reduction system (DRS) also receives many benefits from the new aerodynamic modeling. But that's not all, as the chassis and floor profiles of all 2024 season cars feel more accurate than before. Whether you're an experienced player, or a newbie to the series, you'll be able to change the different settings to create the driving experience you want.
But the aerodynamics not only affect the feel of the car, but your strategy and options of. But how exactly do aerodynamics, among other conditions, factor into F1 24's gameplay?
F1 24's New Power Unit Settings Improve Dynamic Handling
Lastly, new power unit settings also grant more control over a player's car power unit. Overall, this should help players who want to love to strategize and pre-plan for future races.
Codemasters enhanced the throttle maps so that cars demand more horsepower based on your input on the pedal. It should reduce wasting from your hybrid engine's electrical part to “open the door for more advanced tactical driving”.
For the first time in the series, you can now de-rate power delivery manually while putting more energy back into the Energy Recovery System. To do this, you need to lift and coast at the end of a straight before the braking zone. Overall, it should help save battery power for more important uses later on.
Additionally, Codemasters adjusted the ERS deployment modes. Furthermore, they brought back the option to switch between the different modes during each session of race weekend. You can now use settings again like Hotlap, granting you more options of attack before the race begins.
Lastly, Overtake mode has become more “aggressive”. In reality, it just means it drains the ERS battery faster. However, with the new power unit settings, saving and recharging energy should also be a bit more easier, and part of your strategy.
Overall, that wraps up some of the exciting new changes coming to F1 24's gameplay in terms of Physics & Handling. We look forward to seeing how these changes really feel when we take to the tracks this year. Furthermore, the developers plan to release a new deep dive soon on Career Mode. So rev your engines, because more F1 24 info is on the way!
For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.