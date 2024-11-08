The latest F1 24 update adds visual improvements for PlayStation 5 Pro owners. From on-track Ray Tracing at 4k/60fps (with PSSR), to a 4k/120fps Performance mode, PS5 pro users will get to play the most visually detailed F1 24 experience on console yet. Without further ado, let's take a look at how F1 24 looks on PS5 Pro.

Does F1 24 Look Better on the PlayStation 5 Pro?

Thanks to the latest update, EA Sports F1 24 received some major visual improvements for its PlayStation 5 Pro platform. Some of the key changes in this update include:

On-track Ray Tracing at 4k/60fps with PSSR

4k/120fps Performance Mode

8k/60fps Resolution Mode on supported displays

Firstly, the biggest change players will notice right away is the on-track Ray Tracing at 4k/60 fps. Codemasters used the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to deliver a much more enhanced Ray-Tracing experience. But what makes this special is that you actually see the visual changes when on the track. So the main gameplay experience delivers you that fresh new appearance.

Additionally, the game can now run at 4k/120 fps on Performance mode, which is insanely impressive on console. Thanks to the power of the PS5 Pro, F1 24's Performance mode will offer some of the best frame rate visuals of any racing game on the market right now.

Additionally, depending on the display setup you have, you can go even further and view the game in 8K at 60 fps. I'm no expert, but I don't even know if the human eye can even comprehend 8k. Regardless, we look forward to seeing how it looks.

Developer Codemasters mentioned a few other improvements that they have in store:

Visual improvements to trackside signage and barriers.

Shader tweaks: sharper reflections & more realistic appearance

Enhanced denoiser, allowing Ray Tracing effects to generate cleaner images.

In other news, F1 24 isn't the only EA Sports game receiving some love on the PS5 Pro. EA Sports UFC 5 recently received an update that added two new fighters to the game. They also included visual updates for users on the PS5 pro.

Overall, that is everything you need to know about F1 24 on PlayStation 5 Pro. If you own one, then we certainly hope you enjoy your experience. If you're looking for F1 24 guides, learn about the game's key modes, Driver Career and My Team.

Lastly, for more gaming and Formula 1 news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.