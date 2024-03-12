F1 Manager 24 was announced, meaning the Release Date, Gameplay, and more will all follow along soon. The latest entry in the F1 Manager series brings the familiar gameplay experience with some new features. Furthermore, the newest game in the series comes at around the halfway point of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Without further ado, let's discuss everything we know so far.
F1 Manager 24 Release Date: Summer 2024
F1 Manager 24 will release in Summer 2024 for PS5, PS4, PC via Steam and Epic Game Store, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Furthermore, the game will likely offer both a base and deluxe edition, the latter which comes with extra goodies. The game is developed by Frontier Developments, who've been developing the series since F1 Manager 2022. This series marks the first of its kind since EA Sports' F1 manager back in 2000.
F1 Manager 24 Gameplay
Overall, F1 Manager 24 brings a familiar gameplay experience from past titles, along with some key features. The game arrives near the halfway-point of the 2024 Formula One Championship Calendar, which began in March of 2024. Manager 24 comes with new cars, new Team Principals, and and updated Sprint Race format.
For the first time in the series, F1 Manager 24 lets you create your own team. Customize different elements from your livery logo, racing suits, and team setup to create your own unique squad. Furthermore, recruit new staff and drivers while negotiating with sponsors to get a better feel for being an F1 manager.
In terms of gameplay, Manager 24 includes Deeper Management with a new mentality system and contract negotiations. Overall, you'll get the chance to oversee your team's facilities all while focusing on your driver development. However, just keep an eye out for the new and improved AI, who can potentially threaten you on or off the road now. New staff and driver poaching creates scary situations in which you can lose your best members.
Lastly,, F1 Manager 24's gameplay brings improved racing behaviors, new cameras, and more features than ever. Expect a full upgraded gameplay experience that doesn't stray too far from the game's well-balanced structure. We look forward to finding out about all the new gameplay elements throughout the coming months.
F1 Manager 24 Story
Overall, F1 Manager 24's Story essentially follows you on your Formula One journey. It won't be a whole narrative like 2K24's MyTEAM mode. However, you will be able to control one of 10 official F1 teams, or create your own as you take on the rest of the league. Manage your team, their morale, and their skills by reaching your goals and enjoying success. You and your team must strategize throughout the season to keep earning consistent results.
We look forward to creating our own team for the very first time in the series. From all the potential customization options to actually building your own team from scratch seems like an exciting challenge.
That includes everything we know about F1 Manager 24 for now. However, stay tuned, as we'll definitely get more info as we approach launch. In other news, F1 24 from EA Sports was also recently announced, as the F1 2024 season began earlier this month. Overall, it looks like a good time for Formula One fans.
For more gaming and Formula One news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more weekly gaming info.