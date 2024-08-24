On Thursday morning, the Atlanta Falcons and cornerback AJ Terrell agreed to a contract extension worth $81 million, locking the 25-year-old defensive back down in A-Town for the next four years. Terrell, who played his high school ball at nearby Westlake High School, had the unique privilege of being chosen in the NFL Draft by his hometown team when the Falcons selected him with the 16th overall pick in 2020. Now, Terrell will continue to have the opportunity to build a promising young career only fifteen miles from home, and the rarity of the situation is not lost on him.

“Growing up here and being able to stay home for your NFL career, a lot of people don't get this opportunity, being able to play at home, make a statement and be loved by the fans. I don't take none of it for granted,” Terrell said after inking the deal, per Atlanta Falcons beat reporter Tori McElhaney. “When I go out there and play it's always for my family, the city and the team.”

Similar to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, a lack of interceptions throughout his career has prevented AJ Terrell from receiving widespread national attention — the irrelevancy of the Atlanta Falcons during his four years in the NFL has something to do with this as well — but make no mistake, Terrell's case to be one of the highest paid cornerbacks in NFL history is strong. Last season, he was the 24th-highest graded cornerback in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, and in just his second season in the league, he was named a 2nd Team All-Pro.

Falcons, AJ Terrell hope to sneak up on rest of the league in 2024

There are serious expectations for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, at least when it comes to their placement within the NFC South division. Atlanta hasn't claimed a division title since 2016, but a revamped roster, a new starting quarterback, a trio of recent top ten picks, and what projects to be a steady defense led by the an AJ Terrell/Jessie Bates/Justin Simmons-led secondary is expected to end that draught this year. And even if they do, you can expect that AJ Terrell will probably continue to fly under the radar, because that's seemingly how he takes care of things.

“I don't think anybody knew he was up (for an extension), and that was the most beautiful thing about the whole process,” says Falcons head coach Raheem Morris. With all of this going on, AJ Terrell continued operating as if nothing was any different.

“Football is my job. I never really paid attention to (the contract discussions). I let my agent do that. That's his job,” Terrell said. “Me, just coming in, doing something I love with the team I love, for the city, it wasn't hard for me coming in. I was sleeping peaceful at night. I wasn't ever thinking about, ‘What if?' … As long as I am going out there and handling my business in practice, leading by example and making my presence felt, it'll all take care of itself.”

A four-year, $81 million deal is proof of that.