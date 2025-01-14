The Atlanta Falcons could have a reunion with Jessie Bates and his former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, according to Colleen Wolfe on X. After the latter was fired by the Cincinnati Bengals, he's an open coach on the market. Plus, the Falcons fired their defensive coordinator after a difficult season.

The All-Pro safety was with Anarumo from 2019-2022 in Cincinnati. He even called the former coordinator “The mad Italian scientist”, referring to his coaching acumen. Also, Anarumo never wanted the Bengals to lose Bates. Unfortunately, that transpired and the safety signed a hefty contract with Atlanta.

On the flip side, Anarumo had a rough season with Cincinnati. They were consistently towards the bottom of the league in opponents points per game. As a result, it diminished the Bengals' chances of making the playoffs. Still, he has a reputable background as a defensive coordinator.

He helped establish the Bengals 2021 defense that helped them make a Super Bowl appearance. Guys like Bates, Trey Hendrickson, and Germaine Pratt were responsible for anchoring that defense. Now, Bates left town and is helping build a solid Falcons secondary.

Jessie Bates and Lou Anarumo will do wonders for Falcons

The defense didn't live up to its standards this season. With players like Grady Jarrett, AJ Terrell, and Bates, the defense wasn't what it could be. However, there was a variety of issues all throughout the team. The offense wasn't clicking, which made it more difficult.

Atlanta's defense started playing desperate and defenses took an advantage. However, it was Jimmy Lake's first season being a defensive coordinator. In a pass-happy NFC South, it didn't make his life any easier. Still, it doesn't equate to the lack of production from Pro Bowl caliber players.

Bringing in Anarumo will do wonders for the defense. Although he had a rough showing in 2024, there's plenty of hope for a seasoned coach like him. Plus, the chemistry between him and Bates is worth nothing, as the latter is one of the top safeties in the NFL.

He can help breakdown what Anarumo likes to run. Whether it's specific defensive packages, coverages, or matchups, Bates can articulate Anarumo's style as well as anyone. Following a disappointing season, the Falcons will need to turn it around sooner rather than later.

With questions on offense about the Falcons possibly moving Kirk Cousins, those questions arise on the defensive side. However, there's plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to not have a bounce back year in 2025.