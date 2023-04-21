On Friday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they would be moving on from a two-time Pro Bowler in veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. The Falcons announced the release through their Twitter account.

In 2022, Casey Hayward was a starter in the Falcons secondary. But after just six games, his season came to an end. The veteran cornerback was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Prior to going down, Hayward put together a strong outing for the Falcons. Over his six appearances, he recorded 14 solo tackles, 17 total tackles, three defended passes, and one interception.

Casey Hayward, who was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, has put together a strong NFL career. Through 152 career games, he has recorded 376 solo tackles, 448 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 112 defended passes, and 25 interceptions.

Prior to the release of Casey Hayward, the Falcons had already made moves to solidify the secondary. Through free agency, they added a star in Jessie Bates III. In addition, they traded for a young cornerback with high upside in Jeff Okudah.

The pair of Bates and Okudah will now join Richie Grant, Mike Hughes, and a rising star in A.J. Terrell. In addition, many believe that the Falcons could look to add another cornerback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In a loaded cornerback class, the Falcons could have options when they are on the clock at pick number eight. Players such as Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, Illinois’s Devon Witherspoon, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. could all be on their radar.

The decision to move on from Casey Hayward could very well indicate that the Falcons are set to add another young cornerback to the roster.