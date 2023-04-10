After a rather successful 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are looking to build off their accomplishments and, hopefully, inch themselves closer to breaking their current six-year playoff drought. For most teams, strong quarterback play is the difference between a mediocre finish and a meteoric rise. While current starter Jared Goff had a solid campaign, it appears Detroit’s front office may be looking to add some reinforcements to the pivotal position, and is set to host highly touted prospect Hendon Hooker for a pre-draft meeting.

The Tennessee star is scheduled to touch down in Michigan Monday to visit with the Lions on Tuesday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter.

Hooker comes into the 2023 NFL Draft after having suffered a torn ACL mid-way through his final season with the Volunteers.

He would finish his five-year collegiate career with 8,974 passing yards and 80 passing touchdowns to go along with an additional 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

The Lions’ current quarterback room is led by the likes of Goff, the first overall selection from the 2016 draft. Coming off his second season with Detroit, the 28-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro.

Through 17 games played, he would go on to post 4,438 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 99.3. With his accomplishments, Jared Goff would go on to receive his third career Pro Bowl selection.

Nevertheless, considering the Lions have two first-round picks in an intriguing quarterback class, the seventh-year pro’s impressive play shouldn’t deter the organization from possibly pursuing such a talent like Hendon Hooker.