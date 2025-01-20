After the running back position saw a bit of a decline in respect over the last few seasons, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson sent the ultimate endorsement to Saquon Barkley on X after his impressive performance to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFC Championship game.

“Man Saquon thank you for making us RB’s look amazing. This position is looking great,” Robinson wrote, following the post with a flame and smiley face emoji.

Now, in the 2024 season, the running back position appears to be all the way back. Over 2022 and 2023, the position was seemingly relegated from relevance due to the idea of paying them after their rookie contract, leading to a ZOOM meeting among some of the best running backs in the league.

With the type of turnover the running back position had in recent years, there was a belief that teams didn't have to worry much about their lead rusher. However, following a 2024 season that showcased impeccable running back play — including Barkley's MVP-like season — that's seemingly reversed the public opinion.

And following back-to-back impressive playoff performances from Barkley, Robinson had nothing but praise for the Eagles' running back.

In the Eagles' past two playoff games, Barkley has combined for over 600 rushing yards — 621 yards, to be exact — and a pair of touchdowns.

Now, Barkley really made his presence felt against the Rams, rushing for 205 yards, capped off with a 78-yard touchdown run late in the divisional-round matchup.

Expand Tweet

So, as a running back who hopes to reach Barkley's level one day, Robinson was gushing over the Eagles' run game on Sunday.

After being selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has made a name for himself as an impressive back, however, he has ways to go before being in the same conversation as Barkley.

In his rookie season, Robinson neared 1,000 yards, though was just shy, rushing for 976 yards and four touchdowns.

However, in his sophomore year with the Falcons, Robinson had his breakout season, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns.

So, while he might not be at Barkley's level just yet, he could climb the ladder to get there.

Regardless of where Robinson stacks up to Barkley, it's clear who the Falcons' running back is rooting for in the postseason.