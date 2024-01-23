The Atlanta Falcons are the only NFL team that former MVP quarterback Cam Newton would consider signing with.

Cam Newton isn't opposed to returning to the NFL, but he would only want to play for one team: The Atlanta Falcons. The former MVP made the admission on Good Morning Football.

“It's not even three, it's just really one. Me having a family now, it's always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta,” Newton said. “If it’s not Atlanta I don’t want to do it.”

Cam Newton has been linked to various teams over the past couple of seasons. Newton spent the majority of his career with the Carolina Panthers, where he won the 2015 MVP and also led the team to a Super Bowl appearance. Newton also spent one season with the New England Patriots.

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been mentioned as a head coaching candidate for the Falcons. Perhaps Newton would be open to a reunion with Belichick in Atlanta.

In November, Newton admitted to having interest in playing once again, but also said that an NFL team had not contacted him in two years. There was a time when Cam Newton was one of the best quarterbacks in the league, so one would imagine that a team would be open to at least signing Newton as a backup QB. After all, Newton is still only 34 years old.

Now it appears that Newton's NFL career may be over unless the Falcons give him a call. Atlanta is looking to contend soon, so adding Newton may not be out of the question. He would provide veteran leadership for a young Atlanta team.