Cam Newton is willing to return to the NFL, but the phone isn't ringing.

Whether it's Carson Wentz joining up with the Los Angeles Rams, or Joe Flacco hitching on with the Cleveland Browns, there's often a place for experienced quarterbacks in the NFL no matter what their mileage is. Veteran QB and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton is eager to play quarterback in the league again. Unfortunately, NFL teams don't seem to share his enthusiasm.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Newton told the host it's been two years since an NFL team has reached out to him, reports Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team.

Cam Newton says he has a lot of interest in playing, but no NFL team has called him in two years. Two veteran QBs—Carson Wentz with the Rams and Joe Flacco with the Browns—were signed in the last couple of weeks. (via @dpshow)pic.twitter.com/edSsjplE90 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2023

Newton went on to admit that while he's been very interested in recent vacancies like the one with the Browns, he has not contacted them or any other team.

34-year-old Newton was the first overall pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He hasn't taken a snap in an NFL game since 2021. He started five games for the Panthers that season, all losses.

Newton's last full-time starting role came in 2020 when he started 15 games for the New England Patriots. The Patriots went 7-8 with Newton under center, with one game started by backup QB Brian Hoyer. Newton finished the 2020 season year with eight touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. The 2020 Patriots ended the season 7-9 in third place in the AFC East, missing the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons — the longest consecutive playoff streak in NFL history.

Cam Newton had been rumored as a possible replacement quarterback for the New York Jets following the opening night injury to starter Aaron Rodgers.