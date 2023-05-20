Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When it comes to his former team, the Carolina Panthers, it’s all love from San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, who raised some eyebrows when he told the media that his trade from the Panthers to the 49ers was “the best thing that ever happened” to him, clarified that those comments were not meant to be a shot at his old team.

During a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football, McCaffrey said that his recent comments were “nothing against Carolina“, per NFL.com.

“I do want to make it clear that was nothing against Carolina when I said that. I have no bad blood and I love everybody there. I still keep in touch with a lot of my teammates there and a lot of the coaches who I had the privilege of playing for there.”

McCaffrey talked about the star power on the 49ers‘ roster, saying it felt like a “Pro Bowl team.”

It was then that the former Panthers running back realized how special of a team he was on.

He also emphasized the ready-made culture of the 49ers, which had been carefully cultivated before his arrival.

While McCaffrey is clearly overjoyed to be with the 49ers, he made it clear that there’s “no bad blood” with any members of the Panthers organization.

McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He emerged as one of the league’s premier running backs during his six seasons in Carolina, earning two Pro Bowl nods while becoming just the third player in the league with over 1000 rushing and receiving yards in a single season back in 2019.

But the Panthers never achieved much success record-wise.

That is not the case with the 49ers- and McCaffrey is very happy about that.