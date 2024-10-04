Three words have accompanied Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throughout his successful NFL career: “You like that?” Falcons receiver Drake London also tried to channel Cousins with his own impression.

Cousins got the chance to shout his iconic catchphrase once more Thursday night following the Falcons' 36-30 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That quote originated from a 2015 game in which Cousins guided Washington to a stunning 31–30 comeback victory against the Buccaneers after being down 24–0. As he walked through the tunnel toward Washington's locker room, he directed that phrase at a member of the media.

In his fifth game with the Falcons, Cousins delivered one of the most remarkable performances in NFL history. He passed for 509 yards and four touchdowns, capped off by a game-winning 45-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge in overtime, leading Atlanta to a come-from-behind win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Atlanta Falcons nail-biting comeback over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Falcons tied the game and pushed it into overtime with a 52-yard field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo as time ran out in regulation. They hurried to the line of scrimmage and managed to stop the clock with just one second left after Cousins spiked the ball following a completion.

In overtime, they received the ball first and secured victory with a four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, featuring three completions from Cousins that totaled 69 yards.

Cousins set a new career high with his passing yards in a single game, becoming the 13th player in NFL history to throw for at least 500 yards and four touchdowns in a game, as noted by the NFL.

He was only the second player in league history to record a 500-yard, four-touchdown passing performance in a prime-time game. The first was Tom Brady, who achieved this milestone during a 2011 game for the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins.

Things are looking up for Kirk Cousins and the Falcons

The Falcons, now 3-2, entered a first-place tie with the Buccaneers at the top of the NFC South, sitting half a game ahead of the New Orleans Saints as Week 5 began. With the hiring of Raheem Morris as head coach and the acquisition of Cousins, who signed a lucrative four-year deal worth $45 million per season in free agency, Atlanta has high hopes for this season.

The season has featured significant highs and lows, starting with a disappointing performance in the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was quickly overshadowed by a thrilling victory on Monday night in Week 2 against Philadelphia.

Kirk Cousins is proving his health and productivity following the torn Achilles tendon that ended his last season with the Minnesota Vikings. His strong performance has quelled any quarterback controversy, particularly after the Falcons selected his backup and future successor, Michael Penix Jr., with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Drake London hauled in 12 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown, while Darnell Mooney added nine receptions for 105 yards and two scores. In a season where scoring and passing have been lower than usual, the Falcons delivered a stellar offensive performance.

Atlanta enjoys a 10-day break before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6.