When the Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Giants in Week 16, rookie Michael Penix will be replacing Kirk Cousins under center. But for star wide receiver Drake London, he won't even notice the difference.

It certainly won't be the same catching passes from Penix compared to Cousins. But as long as London is getting the ball, he'll be happy, via Bryce Lewis of Sporting News.

“I don't take QB changes in any way,” London said. “How I look at it is, ‘Just catch the ball.' Whoever throws me the ball I don't really care, just as long as it gets there and it's catchable.”

London has looked quite impressive with Cousins at quarterback. Through 14 games, he has caught 78 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdown. All three stats are already career-highs. London also ranks tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns and 15th in yardage. His only hope is that the change to Penix doesn't deflate his gaudy receiving numbers.

While London played well with Cousins, Atlanta was forced into the move based on the quarterback's play. His threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers before another two against the Minnesota Vikings. Against the Los Angeles Raiders, Cousins had just one pick and even threw a touchdown. But his lethargic 112 yards passing ultimately sent him to the bench.

The Falcons got plenty of flack for drafting Michael Penix when they had already signed Kirk Cousins. But now they'll have an opportunity to see exactly what they have in the rookie. His final season at Washington saw him throw for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns. He won the Maxwell Award for his efforts.

At 7-7, Atlanta is still pushing for a playoff spot in battling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South's top spot. Raheem Morris and company believe Penix gives the Falcons the best chance to succeed. If things are flowing offensively, London agrees.