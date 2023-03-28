After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2019 sixth-round pick Scotty Miller has found a new home. The free-agent wide receiver is staying in the NFC South but is joining the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Bucs free-agent WR Scotty Miller is staying in the NFC South, reaching agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per source.” wrote Schefter.

During his time in Tampa Bay, Scotty Miller developed into a reliable pass catcher on a loaded offense. When given the opportunity, he managed to make an impact. Over 50 games and eight starts, he recorded 74 receptions for 924 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Miller also made an impact in the postseason, specifically in 2020 as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. Over seven playoff games, he has recorded nine receptions for 126 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2021 campaign saw Scotty Miller struggle to earn targets within the Buccaneers offense. He finished the season recording just five receptions for 38 receiving yards while being targeted a total of nine times.

Miller bounced back in 2022. While he didn’t reach the same success that he had over his first two seasons, he still made an impact on offense. Over 15 games, he recorded 23 receptions for 185 receiving yards while being targeted 40 times.

With his arrival to the Falcons offense, Atlanta adds a young wide receiver with high upside. At just 25 years old, Miller could still take his game to new heights.

The Falcons wide receiver room is lacking both depth and proven talent. The addition of Scotty Miller helps address both those areas, and by signing him to a one-year deal, there is little risk for the organization.