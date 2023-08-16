The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a massive training camp with a brand new offense led by Desmond Ridder. Unfortunately for Ridder and the Falcons, they might be missing RB/KR/PR Cordarrelle Patterson and CB Mike Hughes for quite some time after some troubling injury updates, reports NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“Falcons HC Arthur Smith told reporters offensive weapon/returner Cordarrelle Patterson and CB Mike Hughes will be out a couple of weeks with soft-tissues injuries. TBD on availability for Week 1 vs. Panthers.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

After the versatility that Cordarrelle Patterson has shown in his first two years with the Falcons, he is definitely a player that Desmond Ridder will want at his disposal for his first season leading the charge. On the defensive side the ball for the Falcons, Mike Hughes is looking to come in and be a difference maker in the secondary in his first season in Atlanta. The hope is that both Hughes and Patterson can be back by Week 1, but that remains uncertain as of now.

Although the Falcons will continue to monitor these injuries, they need to remain focused on the preseason and beckoning regular season. This is especially true for Ridder with all of the expectations that are resting upon his shoulders in determining the Falcons success in 2023.

Stay tuned into Falcons training camp and preseason for any further injury updates surrounding Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Hughes. Given the ambiguity that comes along with soft-tissue injuries, do not be surprised to see Atlanta be overly cautious with both players.