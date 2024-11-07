ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Saints prediction and pick. The Saints have lost two straight after starting 2-0, while the Chiefs are still 4-0 entering Monday Night Football.

Falcons-Saints Last Game – Matchup History

The Falcons shocked the Saints in their meeting with a last-second win on a field goal in Atlanta. This is one of the best rivalries in the NFL and this will be the last time they meet this season to determine if it will be a tie or if the Falcons will sweep the season series.

Overall Series: Falcons 56-55

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Saints Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -198

New Orleans Saints: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 46.5 (-115)

Under: 46.5 (-105)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Saints

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Falcons revamped their offense in the offseason, thanks to Kirk Cousins. They are also averaging 364.8 total yards and then they are averaging 24.6 points per game. Cousins has 2,328 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 69.2% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Darnell Mooney and Drake London have been great. Mooney has 588 receiving yards, five touchdowns, on 41 receptions and then London has 552 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions. They have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Bijan Robinson in their backfield. He has 632 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 135 carries.

The Falcon's defense has been inconsistent this season and has struggled across the board. They are allowing 351.4 total yards and 24 points per game. They have struggled against the run and against the pass. They have talent on this defense with Grady Jarrett and Matthew Judon in the front seven. Then, in the secondary A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates III have been solid as well. This defense has a decent matchup against the Saints. New Orleans has struggled recently and they can take advantage in this spot.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread/Win

The New Orleans Saints revamped their offense in the offseason, but it has not helped and the Saints are struggling. They are also averaging 331.4 total yards and then they are averaging 23 points per game. The focus for the Saints are on offense with Kamara having 660 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 150 carries this season. Carr has 1,225 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions with a 67.9% completion percentage. Chris Olave is the best receiver on the team with 400 receiving yards for one touchdown with 32 receptions. This offense is going to struggle to play well against the Falcons.

The Saint's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 376.4 total yards and 25.4 points per game. They are struggling against the pass and the run. They are allowing 239.9 yards through the air and then 136.6 yards on the ground. Cameron Jordan is the defense's leader up front and then Demario Davis is very good in the middle. In the secondary, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Tyrann Mathieu are also solid as well. The defense needs to step up more in this game against Kirk Cousins and the rest of the Atlanta Falcons offense.

Final Falcons-Saints Prediction & Pick

The Falcons are the better team and the Saints are spiraling. It helps with how much the Saints are struggling, but the Falcons are just better and they can take advantage in this matchup. The Falcons can take a massive lead in the NFC South with a win in this game too. Expect the Falcons to win and cover easily in this game. This is a much better matchup for the Falcons now than the last game where they had to escape with a win.

Final Falcons-Saints Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3.5 (-115)