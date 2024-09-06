The Atlanta Falcons got great injury news on an important offensive weapon. Tight end Kyle Pitts will play against the Steelers on Sunday despite dealing with a hamstring injury throughout camp. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the news via social media.

“#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) fully participated in practice for a second straight day and is good to go for Sunday vs. Pittsburgh,” Pelissero posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The first game of the Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta will feature a fully healthy offensive squad. Wide receiver Drake London was also cleared to play on Friday. The Falcons are going up against a solid defense in Pittsburgh and will need their entire complement of weapons to start the season 1-0.

With Pitts and London locked in for game one, what can fans expect from this new-look Falcons team?

Expectations for the Falcons in Week 1 vs Steelers

The Sunday afternoon matchup between the Falcons and Steelers features two new quarterbacks and a revenge spot. Russell Wilson was named the starter but his injury could force Justin Fields into the starting role. Regardless, it will be a new quarterback in the black and gold. Calling their plays is Arthur Smith, who spent the last three seasons as the Falcons' head coach.

The sportsbooks like the Falcons in this game, with Atlanta favored by 3.5 points on FanDuel. The game is in Atlanta, which means the team with the better skill position players will have an advantage without elements. With Pitts and London playing in this game, that advantage clearly goes to the Falcons.

On the other side of the ball, Matthew Judon is making his Falcons debut. The edge rusher was traded from the Patriots during camp because he wanted a new contract. While he has not signed a new deal yet, expect Judon to be a stud in Atlanta.