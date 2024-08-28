The Atlanta Falcons pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table this offseason with a number of big moves. The biggest was at quarterback, where they snatched Kirk Cousins away from Minnesota. The Falcons also made a late addition to bolster the defensive line, trading for former New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon late in the preseason.

The Chicago Bears were also in the bidding for Judon, but the talks stalled out. Judon and the Bears couldn't agree on a new contract that was needed for Chicago to complete the trade and the four-time Pro Bowler ended up in Atlanta.

“He’s also turning 32, and looking at his future. He really liked the idea of going to Chicago. But based on preliminary contract talks with the Bears, it seemed as if their cash-and-cap situation going forward, based on all the commitments they’d already made for 2025, would make this a one-year rental situation. While all of that was happening, Falcons coach Raheem Morris got on the phone with Judon and did a fantastic job selling him on his scheme, the team, and his plan for the star rusher,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote on Wednesday.

Judon likes the idea of having an “extended future” in Atlanta, according to Breer. The Falcons have not yet signed him to a contract extension, and he is currently set to play out the final year of his current deal in 2024.

How Matthew Judon changes the Falcons' defense

The addition of Matthew Judon is a much-needed one for a Falcons defense that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in sacks last season. Judon had been one of the most consistent pass rushers in football over his career before injuries limited him to just four games in 2023.

The longtime veteran had the best season of his career two years ago when he racked up 15.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in New England. If healthy, he gives Atlanta a true difference-maker on the edge that they've been missing over the past few seasons.

The Falcons have relied on Grady Jarrett to get pressure from the interior for a few seasons now, and Judon is sure to make the bug man's life easier. With offenses having to game plan for Judon on the outside, Jarrett will have more one-on-one opportunities in the middle.

Judon's addition will also help the NFC South favorites in the secondary, where they recently added former Broncos safety Justin Simmons. Judon's pass-rushing ability can create more chances for the back end to make plays and force turnovers.