The Atlanta Falcons did a complete overhaul of their QB room this offseason. Atlanta inked Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract in free agency. They also drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cousins recently appeared on The Athletic's NFL podcast Scoop City. He spoke about the end of his time in Minnesota and revealed some interesting Vikings revelations.

Apparently, Cousins does not believe that the Vikings would have drafted a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft if they had re-signed him.

“I don’t think they were ready to go there yet in March,” Cousins said via The Athletic. “I think the reality is just that they wanted to give themselves that flexibility. And I remember [coach] Kevin [O’Connell]'s words, which I’m not going to hold them to, were, ‘Hey, if we sign you back, I would think it’s very unlikely that we would draft somebody.’ It was something to that effect. But I also know in the league things change.”

It is interesting to hear these conversations between Cousins and the Vikings. Especially because he signed with the Falcons, who in turn used their first-round pick on a rookie QB.

Cousins also revealed that he was not interested in staying in Minnesota in part because of the lack of a long-term commitment.

“I just felt it had been — and was going to be — basically one year, one year, one year,” Cousins said regarding his situation in Minnesota. “I felt like, ‘Yeah, maybe I do want to play in Minnesota another five or six years, but it’s going to be on one-year contracts.’ That’s the plan they’ve chosen that they wanted to walk. I thought, ‘OK, I don’t really want to do that. I’ll do it if it’s my only option.’”

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins gets positive training camp injury update following last season's Achilles injury

Falcons fans have high expectations for the team's 2024 season. Thankfully, QB Kirk Cousins got some good injury news to kick off Falcons training camp last week.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kirk Cousins has been medically cleared for training camp last Thursday. Schefter reports that Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said the team will be diligent with Cousins and other players coming off injury in their “modified reps.”

Cousins is recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered during Week 8 of the 2023 season. The injury ended his season and may have made the Vikings less willing to re-sign Cousins in free agency.

Minnesota's loss is Atlanta's gain, as Cousins immediately turns the Falcons into NFC South favorites. He will also be a great mentor for rookie QB Michael Penix Jr.

We can't wait to see the Falcons return to the gridiron later this fall.