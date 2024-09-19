As seems to be the case more often than not, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in a prime-time game. The Chiefs Week 3 matchup, which takes place during Thursday Night Football, will be against the Atlanta Falcons.

Both Sunday Night Football matchups so far in the young 2024 NFL season were six point games, so another close game could be in store. In this article, we will detail how you can watch the game.

When and where is the Chiefs vs. Falcons game?

For the first time in the 2024 season, the back-to-back defending champions will head on the road. Sunday Night Football will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff on Sunday, Sept. 22, is at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Falcons will return home with momentum on their side, as they won their Week 2 matchup over the Philadelphia Eagles in thrilling fashion.

How to watch Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football games are broadcast by NBC. That means you can also stream them on Peacock or fuboTV. Mike Tirico will call the game, with Cris Collinsworth joining him in the booth and providing color analysis. The sideline reporter will be Melissa Stark.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Chiefs -3.5 | O/U 46.5

Chiefs storylines

Fresh off of a second straight championship, the Chiefs have again started out hot. They are 2-0 already this season, but that almost wasn't the case. The Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely was out of bounds in the back of the end zone on a would-be game-winning touchdown by mere centimeters in Week 1. It even took a game-winning kick for the Chiefs to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

Even with their matchups being close, their two wins thus far are big, as they come against some of the other Super Bowl contenders in the AFC. Unfortunately, the injury bug has now hit Kansas City. Isaiah Pacheco was put on IR after the Week 2 victory because of a broken fibula.

Pacheco's injury is compounded by the fact that Hollywood Brown, who hasn't played this year, was also put on the injured reserve. Even so, there is still a lot of talent in Kansas City.

The team drafted Xavier Worthy in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and his speed has already been on full display. Travis Kelce could be in line for a big game this week, too. Kelce, who is one of the best tight ends ever, has gotten off to a slow start, but he seems due for a breakout game to get the new campaign going.

Carson Steele is the running back expected to step up in Pacheco's absence. Steele is an undrafted rookie, but he was impressive during training camp and the preseason. The Chiefs also brought back Kareem Hunt to potentially make an impact in the running game. Hunt led the league in rushing yards with the Chiefs back in 2017, and he is currently signed to the practice squad.

Of course, Patrick Mahomes can win games regardless of who is out there with him. The best player in the NFL is on the trajectory of GOAT status. Coming into the year, the big question was about how teams would slow down Mahomes and his squad, and so far, an answer hasn't emerged. Mahomes' squad has been particularly dominant in September, too. Since 2018, the Chiefs are 17-4.

Falcons storylines

Like the Chiefs, the Falcons have also only played elite competition thus far, so Week 3 will be a good judgment of where these teams are. Atlanta lost in Week 1 to a now 2-0 Pittsburgh Steelers team. Atlanta showed that their offseason makeover paid off when they converted on a game-winning drive against the Eagles in Week 2, though.

Kirk Cousins was the prized possession of the offseason. He has proven that he is fully healthy from the torn Achilles he suffered last year, and his young weapons have benefited because of it. Bijan Robinson looks like one of the best running backs in the NFL, Kyle Pitts is finally starting to live up to the promise we saw from him in college, and Drake London was the receiver who hauled in the game-winning touchdown catch last week.

It is the defense that will have to step up against the Chiefs, though. The Falcons have only allowed 339 yards through the air so far, as Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates have locked things down deep down the field. It was Bates who actually secured the game-winning interception last week after London's touchdown catch.

The Chiefs are on a whole different level, though, so collecting another victory won't be easy. The Falcons would love to shock the world, and with their game being under the lights during Sunday Night Football, everybody will be watching. The Falcons have a chance to make a name for themselves against the Chiefs.