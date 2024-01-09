Who should the Falcons target with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Atlanta Falcons' 2023 season ended with bitter disappointment. While that is not an unfamiliar feeling for Falcons fans, and the Falcons weren't expected to do much if they even made the postseason, that doesn't take away from the potential this team squandered. That's why the Falcons need to nail their draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Atlanta had a game lead over everybody in the NFC South after a 13-8 win over the New York Jets in Week 13. But after that game, the Falcons lost four of their next five games, including a loss at the hands of the 2-15 Carolina Panthers that effectively ended their season and playoff hopes.

Changes have already begun in Atlanta after another 7-10 season. Head coach Arthur Smith has been fired and that surely is only the beginning. The Falcons need to find a quarterback first and foremost. Desmond Ridder ranked 31st among 49 qualified quarterbacks who took part in at least 100 plays this season in EPA (Expected Points Added) plus CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expectation) composite score. That's just simply not good enough.

The best path for the Atlanta Falcons to address their quarterback position is through the 2024 NFL Draft. One player at the QB position, in particular, stands out as a candidate for the Falcons among other potential draft picks.

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington

With the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons should select Michael Penix Jr. out of the University of Washington. Penix Jr. has been nothing short of sensational since arriving in Seattle. He's thrown for at least 4,641 yards in each of the two seasons he's been with the Huskies. He became the first player since Patrick Mahomes to throw for at least 4,500 yards in two consecutive collegiate seasons.

Washington Huskies Michael Penix Jr. has joined #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes territory. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S5acWYVch3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2024

Penix Jr. hasn't just put up yards either. He's been super efficient while doing so as well. In his two seasons at Washington, Penix Jr. has completed roughly 66% of his passes and is averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. Those are sensational numbers. His play backs up the numbers as well. He was clinical and surgical in Washington's semifinal win over the Texas Longhorns, gashing them all over the field in every single circumstance.

The best throws from Michael Penix Jr. in the Sugar Bowl. A complete maestro of precision with laser-focused accuracy. The last one shows his elite chemistry with Rome Odunze as the DB had no idea the catch was made. pic.twitter.com/WRSrbrPbxz — Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) January 2, 2024

Penix Jr.'s draft profile does have some flaws. He will be 24 years old by the time the 2024 NFL season starts. He's torn his ACLs twice. But he looks the part of a franchise quarterback and his numbers back it up.

The Falcons have a pretty loaded roster across the board outside of quarterback. They just used their last three top ten picks on offensive skill position players in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. If there is a best place for Penix Jr., it would be with the Falcons.

Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU

The Falcons have loaded up on skill position players the last three seasons, but they do have room for one more wide receiver.

Drake London put up 905 yards in 16 games, which is a great season for him considering the inconsistency in the Falcons' quarterback room. But the wide receiver with the next most receiving yards in 2023 for the Falcons was Mack Hollins with 251 yards. In 2022, their second-leading receiver was Olamide Zaccheaus with 533 yards. That's just not good enough.

Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU could be the Falcons' solution as their second wide receiver. Thomas has flown under the radar a bit after playing alongside Malik Nabers, but Thomas can play too.

As a junior, Thomas broke out by putting up 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns on 68 receptions. He's a versatile player who can line up just about anywhere and has speed to burn.

Brian Thomas really rose up the devy ladder with a big breakout season this year -Age 21 6’4 205

-True Junior

-‘23 Stats 68/1177/17 (Led Nation)

-Ball Skills/Length

-Vertical Speed

-50/50 My Ball Mentality Should be an easy top 50 pick this April pic.twitter.com/txIRn1e8qz https://t.co/mx0uDYgmer — Joe O’Leary (@TheHQNerd) January 3, 2024

Thomas represents a perfect complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts as a player who can take the top off the defense. If the Falcons can land Michael Penix Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr., they will have everything they need on offense to make a run at the postseason next year.