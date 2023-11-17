The Florida Classic festivities featuring Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman have kicked off and Dr. Larry Robinson trolled Bethune-Cookman epically with a hilarious entrance to the Florida Classic Consortium Kick-Off Luncheon.

Robinson mimicked a boxer's entrance, coming into the ballroom with a black and white silk robe on over his collared shirt and black and white boxer gloves. He had three men around him, two of them in black hoodies with an M on them.

One of the men with Dr. Robinson proudly held up a white chair, a callback to this summer's Montgomery Riverfront Brawl that took social media by storm. The other had a Ratter-themed championship belt that he held up as Robinson walked up the stairs to the stage.

The whole sequence was captured by Florida A&M alumna and reporter/host Thai Floyd, who posted the video via Twitter.

The Florida Classic pits Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman against each other at the end of the season in Orlando, Florida. The rivalry is one of the most storied in the HBCU community, as both FAMU and Bethune-Cookman students and alumni pull no punches as they battle over who's the best on social media.

Bethune Cookman since 2000 has gotten the best of Flordia A&M, winning 13 of the last 22 matchups leading into this weekend. The Wildcats maintained a long winning streak over the Rattlers, winning the Classic from 2011-2019.

The game was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and both Bethune-Cookmand and Florida A&M moved to the SWAC from the MEAC in 2021. The rivalry continued as both made their SWAC debut with FAMU winning the 2021 contest 46-21 en route to the NCAA FCS Playoffs. The Rattlers also won the 2022 matchup 41-20.

Dr. Larry Robinson's Rattlers look to finish the season undefeated in the conference with a win over Florida A&M, leading up to their SWAC Championship game on December 2nd. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+