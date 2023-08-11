The NBA 2K24 team recently unveiled multiple ratings for players, including some rookies and the best players in the game. Afterwards, they revealed more player reveals, including one for Boston Celtics veteran Jaylen Brown. The small forward/shooting guard makes his 2K24 debut with a 89 overall.

Brown enjoyed another succesful 2022-2023 season, earning his second All-star nod and helping the Heat reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately, the City of Boston has struggled to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy back home. The year before, they lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals during the 2021-2022 season.

But hope is not lost. The Boston Celtics still have a talented roster outside of Jayson Tatum, and it starts with Jaylen Brown. He is coming off what may be his best season yet, with career highs in points, rebounds, assists, and even minutes per game. His strong regular season performance carried into the playoffs, where he managed to play well enough. This earned him the biggest contract extension (5 years, $304 million) in NBA history, at the time.

So how do fans feel about an 89 overall for a consistently good player? Let's find out.

Fans React To Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown's 2K24 Rating

It seems once again, a civil war brewed out between fans and fanbases over why the rating is too low, too high, and just right. One fan couldn't help but mention how one of the highest paid players received a below 90 rating.

89 Overall has the largest contract in NBA history lol — … (@PlayoffPoole3) August 10, 2023

While the Celtics have just a bit more time on their hands to work out Jayson Tatum's contract, the fact is they invested heavily in Jaylen Brown. Together, they make for one of the most successful duos in the NBA in terms of win-loss record alone. Year after year, the Celtics are always considered a top team, with good chances to win it all.

One user believes the NBA 2K24 devs have some sort of personal vendetta against the Celtics.

Always violating the Celtics — Brad Auerbach (@CelticsPost) August 10, 2023

They'll have a tough time convincing people that, considering Tatum's 95 overall puts him at 8th best in the game.

But other fans took the time to playfully mock Brown's ability to dribble with his left hand.

0 Ovr with left hand dribbling — H00PIFY (@H00PIFY) August 10, 2023

That user was just one of many making jabs at Brown.

he cant even dribble with his left hand — ant 🌴 (@yalocalheatfan) August 10, 2023

Another fan believes the rating is just right, considering he believes Brown disappears in big games.

Jaylen Brown disappears in big games that’s a fair rating — JJBigfoot (@JoshuaJ67149889) August 11, 2023

Jaylen Brown himself did not respond to his NBA 2K24 rating. He's likely more focused on the upcoming NBA season, with hopes to bring Boston their first Finals victory since 2008.

Overall, the rating seems just about right, and it could be higher, but maybe by only one or two points. If Brown plays well this year, we can expect those numbers to bump up. Perhaps like Jamal Murray, all he may need is a ring to prove that he, and the Boston Celtics, mean business.

NBA 2K24 Release Date – Content Reveal Roadmap

NBA 2K24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The official release date is September 8th, 2023. Interestingly, the PC version remains last-gen.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the content reveal road map which includes a gameplay presentation starting next week. We'll get to see the new PROPlay technology, as well as the improvements to the streamlined MyCAREER mode.

