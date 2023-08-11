It was only a month ago when Denver Nuggets Point Guard Jamal Murray reacted to what he thought was his NBA 2K24 rating. “Ain't No Way My Rating That Low” he shared on Twitter, after seeing a fake leak that gave him an 84 overall. Had that been true, Murray's rating would be exactly the same as Spurs 1st overall pick, Victor Wembanyama. Fortunately, the dev team released his real rating online.

Jamal Murray enters NBA 2K24 with an 88 overall rating. That puts him four points higher than his previous season. Murray, along with teammate Nikola Jokic, brought home Denver's first ever championship after defeating the Miami Heat. While Jokic is the star and most celebrated player on the team, Murray put up impressive numbers in the postseason. He averaged 26 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

As a crucial member of this Championship squad, Murray, among other teammates, received a boost to their overalls in the newest NBA 2K title. But how does he feel about it?

Denver Nuggets Point Guard Jamal Murray Reacts To NBA 2K24 Rating

While Murray didn't seem upset over his improved rating, he still had to joke around with the devs:

🤦🏽‍♂️ will u ATLEAST fix my jumper then @NBA2K — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 10, 2023

Now it isn't an issue of overall rating, but specific ratings that bothers Murray. Of course, his actual ratings beyond the overall haven't been revealed. This led some fans to wonder if he received a chance to play the upcoming game.

Murray responded right away, noting that he didn't get a chance to play the game.

No but I can tell it needs fixing already🤣 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Murray is just having fun, many fans were vocal in support of his overall, some saying it should be even higher. One user reminded everyone about Murray's playoff performance.

2nd best player on the championship team & averaged 26/7/6 in the playoffs! That’s at least a 91! ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oxdaQ3qbk0 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) August 10, 2023

They weren't the only fan to say Jamal deserves at least a 91. In fact, many seemed to believe he deserves even higher than an 88 overall.

Should be at least a 91 man — Jack 🏹📋 (@murray_center27) August 10, 2023

Despite coming off his first championship, Murray has never received an All-Star game nod, and his regular season resume is nothing to write home about. An 88 overall rating seems fitting for a player who plays well in big moments. If he is able to replicate his postseason performances from October all the way to April.

NBA 2K24 Release Date, Content Reveal Schedule

NBA 2K24 comes out on September 8th, 2023. You can pre-order it for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The PC version shockingly remains last-gen, unfortunately.

The developers recently released content reveal road map, which includes a gameplay reveal that airs next week. Before NBA 2K24's release, we'll get the opportunity to see the streamlined MyCAREER mode, and the brand new Mamba Moments mode.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit Clutchpoints