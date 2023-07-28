NBA 2K24 is only six weeks away from hitting store shelves. To celebrate, the developers released a content reveal roadmap, showcasing all the new features and additions in the game. They start off the roadmap with the most important feature, gameplay. New reveals will occur each week up until the game's release.

NBA 2K24 Content Reveal Roadmap Details

Here's the dates for all the upcoming reveals for the NBA 2K24 Content Reveal Roadmap: (*indicates that specific features will be on Next Gen Only)

Week of August 14th: Gameplay with ProPLAY*

ProPLAY is the new technology that translates real life NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay. Essentially, it brings all new animations and movements only seen on the real court and brings it into the game. The feature is only available on Next Gen systems, but won't be available on PC.

Week of August 21st: The W*, MyNBA*, and Mamba Moments

In an effort to include the WNBA into the series, The W allows players to create their own female player, control their favorite team throughout a season, and play with their favorite teams. Unlike MyCAREER, the story is a bit more simplistic, as your player just begins their career in the WNBA right off the bat. We're curious to see what's new, whether it's more player types, and updated progression system, or perhaps a story like MyCAREER.

MyNBA first started with NBA 2K21 as a next-gen feature only. It merges MyLEAGUE and MyGM into one mode, and also introduces What-If scenarios to change up the experience. The mode also includes an Eras, which take you back in time to live through some of the biggest moments in NBA history to re-live some of the greatest moments on the court.

NBA 2K23's modes included The Jordan Era, The Kobe Era, The Magic vs. Bird Era, and more.

Mamba Moments also takes players back in time but focuses on the game's legendary cover athlete. Experience Kobe Bryant's career from his early days to his greatest moments that put him on top of the world.

Week of August 28th: MyCAREER, The City*, and MyTEAM

As we've learned before, MyCAREER is going to be more streamlined to be a more basketball-focused experience in 2K24. This hopefully means less rapping, less hot dog flyer posting, and more emphasis on the actual game. We're curious to see what else 2K has in store.

The City returns once again to NBA 2K24, but that's about all we know for now. Whether there's new buildings, new shops, or new places to explore is currently unknown. We're wondering how the streamlining of MyCAREER is going to impact what you can do in the city.

MyTEAM of course returns once again as the equivalent to FIFA and Madden's Ultimate Team modes.

Week of September 4th: Season 1 & More

NBA 2K24 brings back Seasons, which is likely to upset some players. Adding more content to a game over it's lifespan isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, with every new game nowadays having a Season progression system it gets a bit tiring.

Release Date

And that's everything included in the Content Reveal Roadmap. We're only two weeks and three days from the first week of announcement. We're also still quite a ways away from the NBA 2k23 season, but if you're itching for basketball content, check out our top 5 basketball video games.

NBA 2K24 comes out September, with multiple different editions to choose from. It's currently available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more info on NBA 2K24, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.