Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Defense rankings entering Week 12 of the 2023 regular season.

Looking ahead to Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season, even though it hasn't officially started, our focus is on the upcoming thrilling matchups. We remain dedicated to helping you optimize your fantasy football lineups, especially with the fantasy playoffs approaching. It is crucial to pinpoint dependable players.

As we approach Thanksgiving, we often take a moment to express gratitude for things we may overlook in our daily lives. These include friendships, family, and, of course, fantasy football defenses and special teams. We try to never underestimate the significance of the last position in our starting lineup. Therefore, we're pleased to present our Week 12 fantasy football defense rankings, allowing you to concentrate on food, family, and football.

Regardless of your stance on the D/ST position, we can all acknowledge that making the right move with your fantasy football defense can significantly impact a matchup. This underscores the importance of knowing the best streamers, identifying top bust candidates, and staying updated on the latest noteworthy news before finalizing your defense for the Thanksgiving weekend lineup.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Dallas Cowboys, facing the Washington Commanders in Week 12, have been dominating in every aspect. This sets the stage for a Thanksgiving clash with a Washington team that has surrendered 12 sacks and three turnovers in the last two weeks. This matchup is as enticing as a juicy and well-cooked Thanksgiving turkey.

Despite Denver's recent resurgence, we favor the Cleveland Browns against the Broncos. Myles Garrett and the Cleveland defense have a knack for making every quarterback struggle. As such, we anticipate a very challenging day for Russell Wilson in this matchup. Similarly, the Detroit Lions are poised to take advantage of the Green Bay Packers' vulnerabilities. This is particularly true with Aaron Jones sidelined due to a knee injury. The Packers' offensive line has been lackluster, and the Lions, led by Aidan Hutchinson, present a formidable pass rush. This is unlike the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost Joey Bosa early in Week 11.

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs also boast high-upside defenses with favorable road matchups. These earn them higher rankings than the Lions. As for the San Francisco 49ers, Fred Warner's exceptional performance adds to the challenge for a banged-up Geno Smith. This is especially true with no Kenneth Walker III (oblique) in the backfield. If Smith (elbow) is ruled out, that would work in the 49ers' favor in a major way.

The Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup is appealing on both sides. This is particularly true after witnessing Kenny Pickett's struggles against the Browns in a hard-fought 13-10 battle. Cincinnati, coming off a tough loss to Baltimore on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, has extra time to prepare for its upcoming divisional home game.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

Apart from the Saints, Bengals, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins, there are other D/ST sleepers worth considering in Week 12.

The Indianapolis Colts have surprisingly delivered significant D/ST points lately. Their ground-and-pound offensive strategy could control the clock against a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Given tough matchups for usually strong defenses, the Colts emerge as a solid streaming option.

Jake Martin utilized the rip move to put the initial pressure on Mac Jones to push him up into the waiting arms of Dayo Odeyingbo for the #Colts first sack of the game. pic.twitter.com/lFxiULcDxF — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) November 14, 2023

Credit is due to the Broncos, with head coach Sean Payton steering the squad with a newfound purpose. Denver, thriving in the mile-high air, faces a Cleveland offense still adjusting after Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder surgery.

Keep an eye on the New York Giants, set to face either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe. Regardless of the winner in this short-term QB contest, the true loser will be anyone subjected to New England's struggling offense. This prompts questions about Bill Belichick's strategic choices.

Another viable streaming choice is the Minnesota Vikings against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are experiencing a resurgence with Josh Dobbs leading the offense. Minnesota's defense has also held up well in the past month, allowing 21 or fewer points in two consecutive games and forcing 10 punts during that span. Danielle Hunter has been a force on the Vikings' pass rush.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 12 Defense Rankings

1. Dallas Cowboys, DAL vs. WAS (1)

2. San Francisco 49ers, SF at SEA (6)

3. Cleveland Browns, CLE at DEN (2)

4. New Orleans Saints, NO at ATL (4)

5. Baltimore Ravens, BAL at LAC (12)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT at CIN (8)

7. Kansas City Chiefs, KC at LV (5)

8. Detroit Lions, DET vs. GB (3)

9. Minnesota Vikings, MIN vs. CHI (17)

10. Philadelphia Eagles, PHI vs. BUF (22)

11. Miami Dolphins, MIA at NYJ (10)

12. New England Patriots, NE at NYG (9)