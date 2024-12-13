Yes, the playoffs are here. Fantasy managers will hitch their hopes to making the right choices at wide receiver. They will also concentrate on getting the correct running backs in their lineups. But don’t overlook the importance of picking the right defense. And here are the ClutchPoints fantasy football rankings for Week 15.

The Baltimore Ravens have been getting better and are looking to cut loose. With the New York Giants up next, this could be the week they make it happen. Yes, the Ravens have been a fantasy disappointment in 2024. They’ve posted only three finishes in the top 12, making them a rare start in a typical-sized league.

But the playoffs often bring surprise performances, and the Ravens might be the right place to turn if you are streaming fantasy football defenses.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

The Ravens have totaled more than four sacks only one time this season. However, they’ve been consistent with two sacks three times, three sacks six times, and four sacks three times. Also, those four-sack games came over their five most recent games.

This is a team that has recovered only four fumbles all season and hasn’t scored a defensive touchdown. It’s time for the ball to bounce the Ravens’ way.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said he will turn to Tommy DeVito as the starting quarterback this week, adding a wild card to the mix. DeVito could play well, or he could play into the Ravens’ hands.

One thing that helps the situation is the Ravens are in desperation mode, trying to catch the Steelers in the AFC North. They should be hungry for a big defensive effort, and head coach John Harbaugh said the remaining games are super important, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“This is the season; it kind of begins now,” Harbaugh said. “The season is important to determine the important outcomes for the rest of the way — that's what we're focused on. We'll be focusing on this game, putting everything we've got into it, and then we'll go from there.”

Other Standouts

The Vikings have been good all season, and this is not a place for them to slack. The unit has nine top-10 finishes this season and faces a Bears offense that appears to be capable of imploding.

One area Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said his defense needs to improve is an important fundamental, according to vikings.com.

“Are we doing our job every single snap?” O’Connell said. “As it pertains to run defense, which is what we’ve been able to hang our hat on. Stop the run and force those long-yardage second downs into third down. And on the weighty downs, see if we can demand a level of execution amidst the chaos that our defense causes. To not only get off the field but force negative plays and turnovers. That is what has defined this year’s defense.”

“I know (the Bears) want to run the football. The chess match is an ongoing battle. When it comes down to it, can we make the plays? Can we make the tackles?”

The Denver Broncos have proven themselves this season as a stout defensive unit. They also have nine top-10 finishes, including three weeks in a row. They’re coming off a bye week and should be rested and ready for the challenges provided by the Colts.

Still, head coach Sean Payton said his defense needs to stiffen a little, according to Sports Illustrated.

“(The contest against the Browns) was a different game,” Payton said. “We have to learn from it. It is good to get the win, which is important because we are at that time of the season into December here where all these things matter. We were able to do that.”

Broncos have playmakers on the defensive side

It's easy to see based on recent performances, especially the epic production provided by the Broncos' defense in the game against the Browns. Included in the mix of big-time playmakers is cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Surtain can cause problems, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Surtain is a hell of a football player on the outside,” Steichen said. “I think he does a really good job. He's multiple with his coverages – he mixes those things up. His fronts – he gets in different fronts out of his nickel stuff, which he does a good job there, too.”

Fantasy Football Sleepers

The easy pick for sleeper isn’t a great defense, but the Commanders have a juicy matchup against a battered team. The Saints already had Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Taysom Hill on the shelf. Now they don’t have starting quarterback Derek Carr. Plus, the Commanders get a boost to their secondary with the likely addition of cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the lineup.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update on Lattimore’s status, according to commanderswire.com.

“Last week went good,” Quinn said. “A lot of top-speed running. So, hitting all the markers as we’re moving along. He was able to participate in the work that we did today. And as we’re getting into practice, we’re looking forward to getting him regular work with the practice, with the guys, and then we’ll take that through the week. But we were very encouraged about all the work that he and the medical team have put in.”

Another sleeper is the New York Jets. They face a quarterback in Mac Jones, who has thrown zero touchdowns and offered up five interceptions in his three starts this season.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Defense Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (BAL) @ NYG

2. Minnesota Vikings (MIN) vs. CHI

3. Denver Broncos (DEN) vs. IND

4. Kansas City Chiefs (KC) @ CLE

5. New York Jets (NYJ) @ JAC

6. Washington Commanders (WAS) @ NO

7. Los Angeles Chargers (LAC) vs. TB

8. Arizona Cardinals (ARI) vs. NE

9. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI) vs. PIT

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT) @ PHI

11. Dallas Cowboys (DAL) @ CAR

12. Atlanta Falcons (ATL) @ LV