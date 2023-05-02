Based on the way that Kenneth Walker produced during his rookie season, many believed that the Seattle Seahawks had found their running back of the future.

In year one, he was the focal point of the backfield, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries. Through the air, he added 27 receptions for 165 receiving yards. He also played well in their lone playoff game, rushing for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into the draft, running back was not a position that many anticipated the Seahawks would target early. But to the shock of many, they selected UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet in the second round. In addition, they added Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh in the seventh round.

During his time at UCLA, Charbonnet experienced major success out of the backfield. In his two seasons at the school, he recorded 2,496 yards and 27 touchdowns. Through the air, he hauled in 61 receptions for 518 receiving yards.

Now with recent comments made by head coach Pete Carroll, it looks as though the Seahawks will let Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker compete for snaps.

“He’s so versatile. He just will fit in and be a great addition. And really, we’re gonna find out how far he can take it in terms of the receiving part of it. We know he’s really good at it. But so is Kenneth, so those guys will be battling. And we also went all the way down to get Kenny McIntosh because of his versatility. There’s so many positives about these guys.” said Caroll while appearing on Seattle Sports 710.

With this young group of running backs, the Seahawks could look to work as a committee. But it could very well lead to Kenneth Walker seeing a significant drop in production.