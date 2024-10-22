The quarterback landscape in fantasy football is clearing up for 2024. With great performances from MVP candidates and a rookie, our rankings have stayed steady for a while. That includes this week, as another great performance from Lamar Jackson keeps him in the top spot. Check out the rest of our Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Bye weeks are not on the top of anyone's mind this week as there are no teams off the schedule. That leaves plenty of options for managers who have a quarterback injury or want to make a change. Justin Fields is likely to remain on the bench in Pittsburgh despite being a good fantasy option.

Your fantasy football matchups are getting more and more important as the season rolls on. Be sure to check out our Week 8 quarterback rankings before making your choice at the position

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 8

Lamar Jackson was spectacular on Monday night for the Baltimore Ravens. The defending MVP is the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football after his five-touchdown performance. When you face Jackson, you know he will have a big game against you. Those managers with Jackson are likely at the top of the standings through seven weeks. His matchup with the Browns should be another big game.

Josh Allen and the Bills clicked on all cylinders in Week 7 against the Titans. He hit Amari Cooper for his first Buffalo touchdown and threw another in the win. Fantasy football managers are thrilled with his high touchdown mark, 15 total so far, and lack of turnovers. Expect that to continue against the Seahawks in Week 8.

Jayden Daniels is one of the biggest question marks of Week 8 as he deals with a rib injury. Marcus Mariota dominated in relief, largely because he played the Panthers, but everyone is hoping to see Daniels again. He has a matchup with a solid Bears defense with top pick Caleb Williams on the other sideline. Fantasy managers are among that group, as Daniels has been one of the best players in fantasy football this season.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 8

Kirk Cousins is poised to have a big week in Week 8. The Falcons are healthy on offense, with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson all expected to play. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are not healthy. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could both miss this game, which means the Falcons should have the ball plenty. Jackson shredded the Bucs' defense and Cousins should as well.

As mentioned above, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels should be facing off in a battle of the top two picks. This is a great place to start Williams, as the Commanders' defense has not been solid this season. Wiliams has done well against poor defenses this year and this is one of the last ones he is going to face this year. If you drafted him in a fantasy football keeper league, get something out of him in his rookie season in Week 8.

The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been the league's punch line this season and rightfully so. He is understandably not starting in a high percentage of fantasy football leagues but should start this week. The Patriots' defense has been miserable since their Week 1 win and there's no reason to believe that will stop in Week 8. With Davante Adams in the building for another week, the Jets' offense should shine.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 8

On the other side of that AFC East matchup, don't thrust Drake Maye into any lineups quite yet. He has been solid on the field and shown signs of greatness but is not a fantasy football option yet. With almost no one to throw to and a miserable offensive line, even a battered Jets' defense should get after him.

The Browns' quarterback situation has been a stay-away for almost this entire season. Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles and is out for the season, leaving either Dorian Thompson-Robinson or Jameis Winston as the starter. Wait to grab these guys, especially because we don't know who is going to start yet. Even when we get the official word, wait a week or two to see what their offense looks like.

Another wait-and-see situation lies in Miami with Tua Tagovailoa. Even before his most recent concussion, Tagovailoa had not been a great fantasy football option. The Dolphins' offense has been brutal without their quarterback and could take some time to get back on track. The Cardinals were able to stifle the Chargers' offense on Monday night and could be tough to pass against in Week 8.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v GB)

23. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (@ NE)

22. Daniel Jones, NYG (@ PIT)

21. Kirk Cousins, ATL (@ TB)

20. Dak Prescott, DAL (@ SF)

19. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v ARI)

18. Matthew Stafford, LAR (v MIN)

17. Anthony Richardson, IND (@ HOU)

16. Justin Herbert, LAC (v NO)

15. Geno Smith, SEA (v BUF)

14. Brock Purdy, SF (v DAL)

13. Caleb Williams, CHI (@ WSH)

12. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ LAR)

11. Jared Goff, DET (v TEN)

10. Jordan Love, GB (@ JAX)

9. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ CIN)

8. Joe Burrow, CIN (v PHI)

7. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ MIA)

6. Patrick Mahomes, KC (@ LV)

5. Baker Mayfield, TB (v ATL)

4. CJ Stroud, HOU (v IND)

3. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v CHI)

2. Josh Allen, BUF (@ SEA)

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (@ CLE)