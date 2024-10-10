The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday and are now switching play-callers. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich announced Thursday that passing-game coordinator Todd Downing will call plays. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett got this job because of his history with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. The quarterback approved of the move, per Ulbrich.

“Ulbrich says Rodgers understood and supported the decision to take play calling from Hackett,” Jets beat reporter Brian Costello reported.

A report surfaced after Saleh was fired that he was considering firing Hackett. Before he could make the move, owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh without anyone else's input. Johnson said that he had a meeting with Rodgers on Monday in which they did not discuss Saleh's job status.

Many fans and pundits do not believe that story. Rodgers has had the ear of Jets management since before he even arrived in East Rutherford. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Hackett, and potentially Davante Adams are all examples of that. Rodgers went on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show and said he resents the idea that he was involved in Saleh's firing.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense must respond to coaching changes

While Saleh was a defensive coach, he was let go because of the failures of the offense. They lost to the Broncos 10-9 in Week 4 and stumbled in the first half against the Vikings. They can end Monday night in first place in the AFC East despite the changes this week. If Rodgers and the offense respond, they can still make the playoffs.

The Bills' defense came alive in the second half of their loss to the Texans after a brutal first half. They were also smoked by the Ravens in Week 4. While the Jets' offense has been putrid, they could find their groove in primetime. Ulbrich's defense has scrambled Josh Allen in recent years and must do the same on Monday.