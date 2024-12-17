The fantasy football playoffs are rolling on and it is time for the semi-finals. Your running back may have gotten you to the semi-finals or could have cost you everything. But this is now the most important week of the year and your running backs will determine the outcome. We've got the Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back rankings ready for you to make those decisions.

There are no byes this week or for the rest of the season, which is huge for fantasy managers. But two prominent injuries will play a massive role in determining your league's champion. Alvin Kamara is questionable with a groin injury. Interim coach Darren Rizzi could not provide an update on Tuesday. Dan Campbell announced that David Montgomery would be out for the season with an MCL injury, ending Sonic and Knuckles for 2024.

If you need a replacement for either of those players, we have the list for you. Here are our Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs for Week 16

Despite a subpar game against a poor Giants defense, Derrick Henry remains in our top spot. He is our top fantasy football running back because of his big-game potential. On Sunday, it was Lamar Jackson who had the big game but it could be Henry even against a great Steelers defense. TJ Watt is injured and is likely to play, but if he does not it will be a big day for Henry.

Saquon Barkley had the opportunity to be the top fantasy football running back considering Henry's poor game. But the Eagles' superstar had his second-lowest rushing output of the season with 68 yards. There were certainly some managers who were carried to the playoffs by Barkley only to be let down in the first round. But if you survived his poor game, he crushed the Commanders last time and could do the same again.

Bijan Robinson continued his quietly excellent fantasy football season on Monday night. While it was only 15.5 points, it was all from rushing yards, meaning touchdowns and receptions could be coming soon. The Falcons need him to shine, as Kirk Cousins has been brutal in recent weeks. Their matchup with the Giants should be beneficial to his fantasy managers.

Sleeper running backs for Week 16

On the other side of that matchup, Tyrone Tracy for the Giants continues to shine in his rookie season. The fifth-round pick was not great against the Ravens but should bounce back against the Falcons. No matter who the quarterback is, the running game should tick up in this one. Atlanta does not have the offensive ability to put New York in a two-touchdown hole, giving Tracy more run.

Nick Chubb broke his foot and is likely out for the remainder of the fantasy football season. Jerome Ford will take his place and should be in your fantasy football lineup. The Browns take on the Bengals, who have a retched defense and were gashed by Tyjae Spears last week. Ford was fantastic when Chubb went out against the Chiefs and should continue that in Week 16.

After the 49ers lost on Thursday night, the conversation around San Francisco screeched to a halt. They are on the brink of playoff elimination and have a relatively meaningless game against the Dolphins this week. That does not mean that Isaac Guerendo is going to stop scoring fantasy football points, however. Keep him in the lineup, as he was one of the few guys who scored on Thursday night.

Bust running backs for Week 16

The Eagles' defense is rounding into shape which is bad news for the Commanders' running backs. They held Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren under ten fantasy football points total in Week 15. Austin Ekeler is still out, so it will be Brian Robinson Jr and Jeremy McNichols running on Sunday. They will struggle in fantasy this week and you should not start them.

Tyjae Spears stole Tony Pollard's thunder in fantasy football circles last week. He was among the top-scoring running backs with two touchdowns while Pollard did not crack ten points in PPR leagues. The Colts defense struggled last week against the Broncos but that does not mean that Spears will be the guy again. Don't risk your fantasy season on a backup this week.

The Seahawks were brutal when Geno Smith went out against the Packers on Sunday night. That cost plenty of Zach Charbonnet fantasy football managers in Week 16. It would not be an overreaction to bench Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet against the Vikings this week. We still have Walker ranked, a reflection of his solid season, but he may struggle in this matchup.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues (standard in parentheses)

Week 16 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) D'Andre Swift, CHI (v DET)

23. (23) Tyrone Tracy, NYG (@ ATL)

22. (21) Jonathan Taylor, IND (v TEN)

21. (22) Isiah Pacheco, KC (v HOU)

20. (20) Rico Dowdle, DAL (v TB)

19. (19) Tony Pollard, TEN (@ IND)

18. (17) Bucky Irving, TB (@ DAL)

17. (18) Isaac Guerendo, SF (@ MIA)

16. (16) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v ARI)

15. (12) James Connor, ARI (@ CAR)

14. (14) Najee Harris, PIT (@ BAL)

13. (15) Chase Brown, CIN (v CLE)

12. (13) Aaron Jones, MIN (@ SEA)

11. (11) De'Von Achane, MIA (v SF)

10. (10) Kenneth Walker, SEA (v MIN)

9. (9) Breece Hall, NYJ (v LAR)

8. (8) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ KC)

7. (6) Josh Jacobs, GB (v NO)

6. (5) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ CHI)

5. (7) James Cook, BUF (v NE)

4. (4) Kyren Williams, LAR (@ NYJ)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v NYG)

2. (2) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ WSH)

1. (1) Derrick Henry, BAL (v PIT)